Christian Bale may play an assassin named Rawbone in new crime flick

Christian Bale may be heading south of the border for his next project.

The “Dark Knight Rises” thesp is in “early talks” to star in “The Creed of Violence,” a new film by Todd Field (“Little Children,” “In the Bedroom”) that would see Bale playing the role of a small-time assassin named Rawbone, according to Variety. Based on the 2010 novel by Boston Teran, the film centers on the exploits of Rawbone and a young F.B.I. agent who team up to infiltrate the Mexican criminal underground during the Mexican Revolution of 1910.

The film is being eyed for a possible early 2013 production start.

Bale can currently be seen in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” which has so far grossed over $730 million worldwide (and which hit #1 at the box-office for a third straight time over the weekend). Upcoming films include director Scott Cooper’s “Out of the Furnace” opposite Casey Affleck, Zoe Saldana, Woody Harrelson and Forest Whitaker, and Terrence Malick’s back-to-back features “Knight of Cups” and “Untitled” (formerly known as “Lawless”).

