Christoph Waltz is front and center in the trippy trailer for Terry Gilliam’s ‘Zero Theorem’

I have about four different drafts of the script for “The Zero Theorem” sitting on my hard-drive right now, and I haven’t opened any of them. At this point, a new Terry Gilliam film is such a rare and precious thing that I am reluctant to spoil the experience for myself.
Now it appears a sales reel has made its way online for the film, and it shows quite a bit of what Gilliam is up to without really spoiling anything. My favorite film of his is still “Brazil,” and this looks like we’re back in that territory, dealing with multiple layers of reality. Christoph Waltz is the star of the film, and it looks like he has thrown himself into the role whole-heartedly. It’s a shocking look for him, with no eyebrows and no hair, and I’m excited to see how he fits into the world that Gilliam has created around him.
For my money, one of the greatest tragedies of the CG age is that the guys who would do the most good with it are the same guys who have the hardest times putting together budgets. The idea of setting Terry Gilliam’s imagination loose with no constraints at all is thrilling, but when you say his name to the money guys, they react like vampires watching a sunrise. He is considered a legendarily bad risk at this point, and it makes me crazy. I know that filmmaking is not a charity, and no one gets into the business to lose money, but when the industry gets to a point where every single decision they make is about the money and nothing else, the real losers of that scenario are us, the audience.
We need mad dreamers. We need lunatics who don’t care about market research and pre-existing intellectual property. We need amazing artistic follies. We need all of that, because that’s what feeds artists further down the line. I can’t imagine being a kid today and looking at the film industry and saying, “Yes, that’s what I want to do with my life.” It’s an entire cinema landscape of nothing but processed American cheese food, as opposed to a market dotted with a thousand different flavors and varieties and styles.
Long story short, Terry Gilliam is a treasure, and every single time he manages to finish a movie, that’s one small victory for the side of right. I don’t love every single film he’s made, but I love that he’s still making them, and I hope this turns out to be another beautiful, brilliant, totally mad creation from one of the purest dreamers we’ve got.
Right now, there’s no American distributor for the film, and no release date. Someone please fix that immediately. Thanks.
That looks damned amazing. So much cooler than what I was expecting.
Its been taken down.
It’s never really taken down…
(by the way, concerning what Drew said about Gilliam and money… Terry Gilliam said in several interviews that The Zero Theorem is one of his cheapest film ever – Jabberwocky included- less than 10 million dollars I guess)
Here’s a copy that’s still online: [www.cineclick.com.br]
Thank you Jonny.
Thoughts on TIDELANDA, folks?
At first I was repulsed by it, then upon reflection I was really blown away by how deeply sad and disturbing it is.
I spent the first half waiting for punchlines that never came, and eventually you begin to realise that Gilliam really means it with this one and the film becomes deeply unsettling. Especially with the final scene where all fantasy is ripped away and we’re left with the crushing reality of what is actually happening to this girl’s mind.
Apparently fellow Python Michael Palin practically fled after a screening without saying a word. When Gilliam spoke to him the next day Palin said “I can’t get it out of my head. I don’t know whether it’s the best thing you’ve ever done or the worst.”
I think I know how he feels.
Thanks for this article, it’s exactly how I feel about Terry. I was first introduced to Terry’s work through Monty Python. I discovered them in the early ’90s when I was a teenager, then I watched the non Python movies Terry directed and they simply blew my mind away. I know not all his films are good, but there will always be a special comfy place in my heart for the old madman. He’s one of the few directors that never fail to make me smile, just because he is still doing movies.
I understand why his cast worked almost for no pay…this is going to be huge. He seems so genuinely happy about his new film it’s frankly moving. Thanks to the genius who thought about Christoph Waltz for this film because him being the lead was what persuaded the backers to greenlight the film. On a tiny budget, but enough for the project to be completed. Christoph is backing Terry, he even co-produced. With a second Oscar in 3 years this is going to be very helpful for the film. If this is screening at the Venice Film Festival, I’m definiteky going!