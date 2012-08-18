Cinejabber: Best Picture, critic style

It’s been a while, but welcome (back) to Cinejabber, your weekend space to spill whatever film-related thoughts are on your mind.
For me, it’s still the Sight & Sound poll — the gift that keeps giving. Or taking, perhaps: it’s certainly vacuumed up far too much of my free time. Just as the analyses and arguments over the Top 100 announced at the start of the month had begun to dissipate, the conversation was re-juiced when they released the full results online, cross-referencing all 846 individual Top 10 lists from the critics’ poll contributors. I already revealed my list on these pages last week again, but here it is in Sight & Sound format, with additional commentary.
Just last night, Kris was bemoaning the lack of a single vote for Sidney Lumet’s “Network.” It’s one of several high-profile (and Oscar-guzzling) American films — ranging from “Schindler’s List” to “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” to “The Silence of the Lambs” — that don’t feature at all in a pile of over 2000 titles that does include such timeless classics as “Hitman,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “The Sapphires.” (Okay, I like one of those. But, well, you know.) I like these odd anomalies, a sign of a list built by unconnected individuals rather than a committee, though not everyone is equally amused.
Anyway, the absence of a once-lauded and award-showered film like “Schindler’s List” got me thinking about just how differently a critics’ poll like this and the Academy’s own list of champions reflect on cinema history. It’s hardly headline news that critics and Oscar voters rarely agree on the best film of a given year, least of all after a few decades have passed. And it has already been noted by other awards pundits just how little correlation there is between the S&S list and the Academy’s hall of fame.
Give or take “Sunrise,” the highest-ranking Best Picture winner on the poll is “The Godfather” in 21st place, while you can count the number of others in Top 250 (“The Godfather Part II,” “Lawrence of Arabia,” “Casablanca,” “Annie Hall,” “The Apartment,” “Gone With the Wind” and “All About Eve”) on your fingers, with change. (Compare that to 38 in the IMDb Top 250 — the only place where people still seem to rate “A Beautiful Mind” — and perhaps the Academy isn’t as out of touch with the general public as everyone says they are.)
So, does that make those eight films the least arguable Best Picture winners of all time? Of course not. “Gone With the Wind” and “All About Eve” both beat films ranked higher than them in the S&S list (“The Wizard of Oz” and “Sunset Blvd.,” respectively). And “Lawrence of Arabia” and “The Apartment” both placed behind unnominated films from the same year. Which leaves “Annie Hall,” “Casablanca” and the two “Godfather” films as the only four Best Picture winners that the critical collective — as measured by one magazine, at any rate — truly thinks the Academy got right.
What does it all mean? Well, aside from the fact that I haven’t been sleeping well lately and have therefore had plenty of time to figure this out, not much.
Some things I’m thinking about after digging through the full list:
1. Why don’t critics seem to love Lawrence of Arabia? It’s been my favorite film since I saw it in college.
2. Am I the only one kind of shocked that John Huston couldn’t crack the top 250?
3. Whether it be S&S or any other big list of Best Movies, I never see any love for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? which is in my personal Top 10. I’m starting to wonder if there’s something wrong with me and perhaps that movie isn’t as good as I think it is. *laugh* Poor movie didn’t get a single vote in S&S.
1. “Lawrence of Arabia” is still in the critics’ top 100, although I admit I expected it to be higher up than (tied at) #81. It did better in the 2002 poll, I think, and in any case, I think it’s always had more of a following among directors than critics, as evidenced by its placement in the directors’ top 10 in 2002. It didn’t make either top 10 this time, but I expect that when the full directors’ results are released on Wednesday, we’ll likely find that it is ranked much higher on that one.
2. John Huston seems to have fallen out of favor over the past decade or two. It’s still a big accomplishment for him that eight of his films got cited, but the most votes for a single film of his was 4 for “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” which is actually kind of pathetic given that this guy used to be considered one of the all-time greats. I don’t know how to explain it other than a shift in critical perspective towards less studio-oriented films. But I guess that wouldn’t account for Billy Wilder’s continued success in these polls, so I don’t really know.
3. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is easily my favorite Mike Nichols film, but “The Graduate” keeps taking all of the attention for his collective filmography. That is to say what little attention his filmography still gets anymore (“The Graduate” is the only film of his that got any votes in this poll, and it only got 3).
I think Billy Wilder is a much more distinct voice than John Huston is
I see they’ll be releasing the full information for the directors’ list on Wednesday, but do you happen to know (being a participant and all) if and when they’ll release the results for the top directors? I know that I could theoretically figure out the results on my own just by counting the votes each major director got overall, but I like to think I have at least a little bit of a life, so I’d prefer to wait until they release the calculated results for me. I know you’ve mentioned before that Hitchcock was #1 followed by Godard and Welles, but I’d love to know if any surprise choices made the cut.
Anyway, some random thoughts on the full list:
1) For as much slack as Armond White gets on the internet (some of which I’ve always felt was unfair), he has one of the more respectable, and dare I say critically conventional lists from the ones I’ve looked at. I don’t think he could be begrudged for any of his inclusions, so again, I’m not sure why so many people think he’s this contrarian-for-the-sake-of-being-contrarian critic.
2) I was surprised by how many votes Pixar films got, especially “WALL-E,” which got a very impressive 8 votes, tying it with such established classics as “Badlands,” “Manhattan,” “Berlin Alexanderplatz,” and “La Strada” (among several others). Animation in general seems to have done much better in this poll, with Miyazaki doing especially well.
3) It’s definitely strange that 8 Spielberg films got cited, but none of them was “Schindler’s List.” Has the movie fallen that much out of critical favor?
Oh, and just one more observation: I see that Michael Haneke’s “Amour” got cited already. I wonder if this is the first time that a film has been included on the poll before being officially released anywhere?
I think someone voted for Cosmopolis as well. That was released yesterday in the U.S., but obviously the votes were tallied prior to yesterday.
Edwin, since you asked — and I don’t know when/if it’ll be online — here’s the list of Top 25 directors:
1. Hitchcock 2. Godard 3. Welles 4. Ozu 5. Renoir =6. Ford =6. Dreyer 78. Kubrick 9. Tarkovsky 10. Bresson 11. Coppola 12. Bergman 13. Murnau 14. Fellini 15. Kurosawa 16. Bunuel 17. Antonioni 18. Chaplin 19. Scorsese 20. Lynch 21. Lang 22. Eisenstein 23. Mizoguchi 24. Powell and Pressburger 25. Rossellini
Hope that helps. No real surprises, I’d say.
Thanks for posting that. I guess the biggest surprises to me would be how much Tarkovsky has risen and the fact that Lynch made the top 20. But those are minor surprises, as both of those things seemed inevitable. I’m happy Bunuel made the list despite having no films in the top 50.
The biggest surprise for me is the lack of Truffaut. Maybe I should be resigned to the knowledge that I like him more than everybody else seems to, but I imagined he’d crack the top 25.
And Edwin, yes, hurray for Bunuel.
I think it’s pretty obvious that there’s MORE collective thinking going on here than most any other list of it’s kind.
It’s kind of amazing to think that nobody realizes especially with these lists being public and given more attention there’s more pressure to pick certain types of films (and mostly avoid most anything that ever appeared on AFI’s lists – that HAS to be an unspoken rule of sorts).
Seriously though, go back and check which movies were mentioned on the S&S polls before AFI lists came along (and, most recent revision specifically) and you might see something changes.
The biggest flaw, by the way, lies in just restricting everyone to 10 titles – the desire to bend over backwards and pick something obscure, pretentious and “accepted” becomes too high I guess.
I’m gonna skip the S&S topic for a bit, as No premiered here in Chile last week.
It’s great! And it’s been very well received and promoted on the media, although its fighting it out at the box office against TDKR and Stefan V/S Kramer, a comedy film based on a local imitator, which is gone to become the most successful chilean film of all time.
But most likely they’ll go with No anyways, for the Best Foreign Language category. If they do, nominations chances might be good for once, probably even better than whatever could have happened with The Maid.
wouldn’t it be great if all those critics and directors were asked to vote again but this time only for films not listed in top 250? I’m sure it would be more interesting and diverse list but I’m not sure it would feature more Oscar winners – because when movie wins the Oscar no matter how good it is, it suddenly loses respect while snubbed films get ‘better’.
I once read someone suggest that Sight & Sound should cease doing a decennial top 10 list and instead just select 50 or so films every 10 years to be canonized, kind of like a hall of fame for cinema. While I personally still like seeing the actual lists every ten years to see how critical perception has changed, I do think there’s some value in an idea like that. For one thing, the voters would be much more inclined to select unusual choices with all of the widely assumed greats–“Citizen Kane,” “Vertigo,” “Battleship Potemkin,” etc.–already in the canon and therefore no longer eligible.
I was most disappointed that American Graffiti did not get a single citation. It would be in my personal top ten list, but more importantly, I thought it was highly regarded among critics too.
Maybe because of the rather sour taste left in people’s mouths from the recent output by George Lucas (the Star Wars prequels, and I would also count Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), critics have a more cynical view of American Graffiti now, but if that is the case, it’s a shame. American Graffiti is a brilliant film and no matter how far down Lucas’ reputation sinks, critics and audiences should still be able to appreciate the movie for what it is.
Other films in my top ten that did not merit a single citation from one of the S&S critics: Cool Hand Luke and A Man For All Seasons.
Guy, I have a question for you. The Master is being shown a lot even before its Venice bow. Is this allowed? Its clearly not an exclusive anymore as many critics have seen it and I dunno what the embargo scene is but actual full reviews have started popping up. Venice couldn’t be too happy right?
Indeed. Venice brass are not thrilled, I understand.
OK, here’s my mini-cinejabber rant of the week.
Hasn’t this year felt somewhat underwhelming thus far?
And yet, I feel like I say and/or read that opinion every year around this time.
Sure, I’ve really “enjoyed” some movies (TDKR, Prometheus, The Avengers, Hope Springs, Moonrise Kingdom, Beasts of the Southern Wild).
But really, thats about … it. And I wouldn’t say that I loved any of those or thought any of them were particularly great, either.
I feel like I’m waiting for the cavalcade of Fall/Winter films to arrive more than ever.
You see Bernie yet?
My most inexplicable rogue film on that list: Fincher’s Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
