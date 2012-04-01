Cinejabber: Fighting the Tomatometer

A day late — for which, you know, apologies — but welcome to Cinejabber, your
weekend Sunday space to kick around any stray movie-related thoughts you might have on your mind. (Or perhaps not movie-related. Hold forth. We’re not here to judge.)
For my part, I’m feeling frustrated once more by the internet’s dispiriting rush to brand new releases with Rotten Tomatoes numbers, letting mere mathematical averages divide success from failure. Regular readers know this is a routine gripe on my part, and I’ve been reminded of it largely because others keep reminding me that I’m against the Tomatometer, as it were, on the week’s two major multiplex releases. (One person, amusingly, suggested my two reviews amounted to an early April Fools’ gambit.) Among so-called Top Critics, it’s just me, Richard Corliss and Andrew Barker interrupting the inevitable avalanche of pans for “Wrath of the Titans”; “Mirror Mirror” has more defenders — here’s a particularly cogent rave from the excellent Stephanie Zacharek — but the growing majority seem to be immune to its impish charms. Oh well.
This should hardly be an unfamiliar feeling for any independent-minded critic, but I’m struck by how many commenters on forums, Twitter and elsewhere reach first for RT and Metacritic scores, crowing with delight (or occasionally anguish) as the numbers fall, often disregarding against-the-grain views out of hand. I find it interesting that many place more stock in unedited consensus than in a personal selection of trusted critics; for my part, I rarely factor in opinions of critics I either don’t know or never read, making the Tomatometer at best an imperfect tool — though an undeniably useful gathering point.
What’s your approach? And what have you been (or perhaps stayed in) to see this weekend?
Completely agree. Reading reviews is much better for calculating if you’ll like a film or not than simply looking up the numbers on imdb or RT, even though they can be useful on occasion. I for one am going to take a look at both “Wrath” and “Mirror”, just to be able to have my own opinion. I’m definitely not sold on how much better than Mirror, Mirror, Snow White and the Huntsman is going to be. Plus, I like Sam Worthington and Tarsem.
I think of the two main film critics at EW. Final grade-wise, I tend to agree with Lisa Schwarzbaum a lot more, but I can’t stand her reviews. I almost never agree with Owen Gleiberman, but I respect his opinions and think they are valid and well-reasoned. So, RT ratings are a good general measure, but they are certainly not the #1 thing I use to decide whether or not to watch a film. (After all, I liked “Pearl Harbor.”)
Speaking of fighting against the Tomato Meter… this weekend, for the second time, I saw “Being Flynn” (which RT helpfully informs me is “rotten”). I went in not expecting much the first time, but it is the most moving film I’ve seen in a few years. There are so many wonderfully powerful moments in the film, but I’d like to suggest the overhead shot of the heating vents for Kris’ Great Shots column next year. (By the way, when’s that coming out? Kris – any chance you can fit it in during your honeymoon?)
Not gonna lie, if a movie has under 60% on rotten tomatoes, I usually don’t bother to watch it. I already watch a lot of films (at least 1 a day without fail). If it’s a film that I wasn’t dying to see already, the RT score determines if I shell out cash to watch it.
I take RT with caution. Most movies open here in my country at least a week after their US premiere, so I do my best to avoid reading any possible spoilers or comments that might harm my hype for a movie. At most I take a look at the tomatometer and quickly browse through a bunch of the tiny blurbs, just to check out the general consensus from a distance, but that’s it.
If a movie is hyped or successful enough, or it’s being talked too much, I’ll see it regardless its score just to be in the know.
In other topics, I saw earlier this week Young & Wild (Joven y Alocada), the chilean film that won the world cinema screenplay award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival; and so far it’s my favorite movie of 2012. It’s raunchy and pseudo-funny, but in its fine prints it reveals itself as a very dark and complicated piece of teen drama.
It also makes a great accompanying piece to Julia Leigh’s Sleeping Beauty. The main characters from both films are teenagers completely unafraid of sex — or at least, of letting others have their way with themselves, as long as they get something out of it, whether it’s money or independence. Worth seeking out!
I enjoyed over the years so many movies that were panned by critics (from time to time they even changed their mind years later and started to like it), that I stopped caring for reviews years ago. Well, I still kinda care for them, because I still read them. I just don’t form an opinion from them. If I wanna see a movie, I usually watch it, even if the reviews are bad. So when someone tells me “But it had XX% on Rotten Tomatoes”, I usually just shrug.
What surprises me about panning bad movies is how they always get compared to Twilight. I’m not saying those movies are great or anything but if garbage like Green Lantern, Shyamalan, Pirates 4, and Nicolas Cage movies can be defended then defending Twilight should be fair game.
I also saw The Hunger Games and while it worked as an action film, it had the potential to be something so much more. Jennifer Lawrence was fantastic and it was nice of Owen Wilson to lend Woody Harrelson his hair, but I hope they do something more with Catching Fire. I give this one a 7/10.
I would have missed so many gems by following a meter or numbers. I am a very bad student always in the last four or five positions so naturally i hate numbers. In fact the best approach is to follow your brain you can never get what Mister Guy Lodge got from the movie yet you both loved it.
One of my favorite examples of a Tomato Bomb that I own multiple copies of and devote the odd rainy Sunday afternoon to is Malick’s The New World. Interesting that “top critics” scores tally up to a lower rating than “all”.
I regard the Tomatometre as instructive, but I tend to also hew closely to the opinions of critics who I’ve found tend to be in line with my own tastes (Ebert and Berardinelli).
Funny. Ebert and James Berardinelli are two of the few who I actually read, as well; particularly Berardinelli. I just enjoy reading them. I like their style. And I tend to agree with them or at least, respect their opinion if I don’t agree.
I follow Metacritic most of all. And from the 40 or so Top Critics that they gather, I choose a handful from that to read the reviews (I usually don’t put TOO much stock in the numbers assigned).
I agree with Guy that it should be more about the critics you read and somewhat reflect your taste as opposed to the collective nature of RT. The critics who I follow closely are, for the most part Ebert, Phillips, Scott, Dargis, Denby, Turan, Corliss and Lemire. I definetly find that even when it’s against tomato-meter consensus (as it was for say “J. Edgar”) that I’m very inclined to agree with Phillips and Especially Ebert,
I like seeing the movie first, then reading the reviews. Then I can understand what point the reviewers are trying to make (if any), pro or con. If I read the reviews first, I’d never see or enjoy anything.
Of the three fantasy movies I’ve seen lately, I liked Wrath of the Titans best, then John Carter, then Hunger Games.
I like an element of fun in my fantasy. And I prefer heroines like Rosamund Pike, a beautiful, witty, talented, versatile actress (although admittedly, she doesn’t get a lot of time onscreen) and Deja Thoris, who is a scholar/inventor/warrior. Fantasy needs a great deal of imagination to make it fun.
And when it’s grim, I prefer much more pointed social commentary. Why hold back? really criticize!
The whole notion of online criticism – which, by now has affected the few remaining print critics, is the fact that elitism and good taste are the same thing.
Nothing is farther from the truth.
Oh, bull. Snobbery in criticism is hardly an internet-age innovation. Plus, it’s increasingly difficult to separate print and online critics, with so many writers working between media.
I really hate when people lump all film critics into a single, narrowly-defined category like that, as If the outlet through which they critique automatically defines them as being a snob or not. News flash Maxim, there are numerous different kinds of film critics, not just defined by print or online, but by the way in which they critique. There are critics who skew in a more academic direction and some who have a more populist mentality and plenty who fall somewhere in-between, as with most things, it’s a spectrum.
Also, the moment RT stops labeling 3/5 review as “rotten” everyone would be a lot better off.
RT annoys me in that a lot of 2.5/4 or B- scores are given a negative on rottentomatoes, as well – and to me, that just isn’t so. Then again, they say that it’s the critic themself who decide to give it a tomatoe or a splat.
My 3/5 review of Wrath of the Titans was labelled “fresh,” by the way.
Speaking of movies not doing well on Rotten Tomatoes, I finally got around to seeing Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close last night. Not a total trainwreck of a movie, and it had some solid performances, but a very mediocre one nonetheless. There were a lot of other better movies from 2011 that could have taken its place for a Best Picture nomination, but I guess the Academy goes for anything with Stephen Daldry’s name on it.
Also, I’m going to see Mirror Mirror in about an hour. I haven’t seen The Cell or Immortals but I really like The Fall a lot and the TV spots make the film look like fun so I’m expecting a good time. Hopefully it delivers.
Just got back from Mirror Mirror and I thought it was a good time.
In 2011 I saw two movies which got less than 10% on Rottentomatoes. These were John Singleton’s “Abduction” and Jim Sheridan’s “Dream House”. Both films however were rather engaging and not flat out bombs. Neither are great or either particularly good, but they are a lot better than many other movies that got much better ratings. Another example is “One Day” which was pretty good too, but its tomato meter doesn’t really add up. I prefer to watch movies with caliber casts, festival and Oscar prestige, notable directors, and those that just interest me over those that have good reviews at rotten tomatoes and metacritic (even though I watch those too).
I’m still a little mystified by the critical shellacking that One Day got. It wasn’t even close to being a great movie, but it was a decent trifle with a handful of nice performances. Not remotely “worst of the year” material.
As readers of our old site might remember, I agree:
[www.incontention.com]
Abduction – I thought it was awful.
Dream house – not nearly as bad as I was anticipating.
One Day – quite enjoyed it.
Does anybody think that Troy is one of the most underrated movies of all time? 300 came out a year after that and I HATED 300. But Troy, the movie is fraking great!
Troy’s not great but it’s good fun with a little camp. 300, on the other hand, is downright awful.
Having read The Iliad I think Troy is utter trash.
I actually love ‘Troy’. Sure, it’s not particularly good Sure, it plays fast & loose with mythology — bigtime! But I thought it looked amazing (crisp cinematography, incredible sets, Oscar-nommed costumes). Loved the score. Enjoyed Pitt going crazy buff & blonde again. It turned me on to Rose Byrne. It had O’Toole. Brendan Glesson & Brian Cox hamming it up. The battles. I could go on & on.
I like to read RT backwards. On a fresh movie, I start with the rotten reviews. On a rotten movie, I start with fresh reviews. I figure reviewers who go against the grain are more likely to be deeply engaging with the movie, and since that’s the kind of experience I want with movies, it’s generally edifying. Naturally I’m a fan of Armond White’s reviews. If I’m trying to decide whether a movie would be worth seeing with a friend or something, Ebert’s my go to guy. Oh, and that Guy Lodge fellow has been growing on me. His recommendations carry some weight.
I actually do the same as you most of the time (backwards). Funny.
Agree with this a lot! Ebert and Hitfix’s Drew are the critics I usually read because they are in line with my taste and most of the time level headed reviewers
I will admit this much, that having a ready made consensus like RT and Metacritic affects readers on a subliminal level – where they go into a movie with preconceived notions about whether a movie is good or not.
My friends who don’t refer RT & MC tend to have more original and against the grain view of films as opposed to those who do check it. Again, its not willful but it kinda becomes that way.
That said as I grow older, and more aware of what I like, I find myself straying from the established consensus quite a bit. It began with me disliking some critically admired films but then also boiled into me loving some critically trashed films.
And also one major stimulant was festivals. In festivals, I saw movies that had not established a consensus yes and was thus forced to form my opinion. Seeing a film blind, as critics like Guy do, really trains you into what you like and what you do not like and gives you ability to express yourself in an original way.
But yeah the reliance on RT & MC scores as batches of merit are indeed disheartening. Your opinion is paramount for yourself, you shouldn’t be looking for validation.
“Your opinion is paramount for yourself, you shouldn’t be looking for validation”.
Well said.
Tomatometer scores are seductive, because they’re an easy overview over the critical standing of a film. Often I let myself be seduced. I didn’t watch the 2010 Clash of the Titans due to that, even though I was looking forward to the remake – the 80s original was a childhood fave. Recently, i caught the film on TV and I liked it for what it was: solid if banal entertainment. For that reason I had planned to see Wrath on the weekend, but then opted for The Hunger Games instead because of, yes, the RT score.
That (unfortunate) phenomenon probably has to do with one examining the likelihood of one liking a certain film. If a majority hates it, chances are I will too. then again, there are always exceptions. But on the whole, I find it a useful hint: I cannot possibly see all the films upon theeatrical release, so I’ll wait for the DVD in the case of the ones that I’m thus disencouraged from seeing. The result of this strategy is that I usually leave movie theaters very satisfied. Usually.
Out of curiosity… does anyone other than me have the habit of pronouncing “tomatometer” as “TOM-uh-TOM-uh-ter”, not “tow-MAY-tow-MEE-ter”?
I feel like there should be a stress shift to make it sound akin to “kilometer” or “thermometer”. Maybe that’s just me.
I don’t think I’ve ever had cause to say “tomatometer” out loud, but if I did, I’d go with your pronunciation — kilometer, barometer, etc.
It’s just the way things are, I guess. The new generation likes most things fast and instant. There are several critics I tend to agree with more. But even the reviews of critics I read have a very minor influence on my movie-watching decisions. I just don’t have the time to see every film that comes out. So I have to pick some and ignore others based on my level of interest. For example, I intend to see Mirror Mirror but the chance of me watching Wrath of the Titans is virtually zero. Having said that, I don’t these review aggregators are all bad. I actually enjoy seeing a film, giving it a “rating” and determining how close or far I am from the consensus.
*I don’t think these review aggregators are all bad.
Isn’t the Tomatometer pretty darn reliable, though? Not perfect, sure. And there are certainly critically divisive films where you have to know how to read it. But for the most part, it’s pretty accurate.
It strikes me as, if not hyporticial, then at least foundamentally wrong to read pieces devoted to compaining about Rotten Tomates on a blog that trigger happy enough to rate trailers.