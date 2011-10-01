Cinejabber: Sometimes Batman just really wants to catch the Joker

This is Cinejabber, your weekend space to cut loose about whatever is on your mind.
Today I’m thinking about politics in movies. Not surface politics, mind you, like, say, George Clooney’s “The Ides of March” or Clint Eastwood’s upcoming “J. Edgar.” I’m talking about those movies that speak to the “zeitgeist,” if you will, whether inherently or interpretively.
It hit me because I heard the strangest take on the finale of “Take Shelter” recently. I won’t spoil it here, but someone called the ending of that film “too right wing.” Upon reflection, I suppose I could understand how someone might see that. But it just reminds you that people will find politics anywhere.
Some are on about “Moneyball” speaking to things like “innovative problem-solving, and a moral ground that will benefit the team.” Again, I can understand the dots and the connecting of them, but so often this kind of thing is perspective brought to the table rather than taken from it.
We saw this three years ago with “The Dark Knight” and supposed right-wing ideas of security. Some even went so far as to call the Caped Crusader and his hard-hitting “policies” to be a stand-in for George W. Bush.
If you want, you can see the end of “Melancholia” as a reflection of the Bush administration if you want to. (Okay, I stole that joke.) But I don’t know. Sometimes Batman just really wants to catch the Joker.
Anyway, as Guy teased yesterday, it’s worth mentioning that he will be writing up his top 10 films about politics list on Tuesday in advance of next week’s release of “The Ides of March.”
So, use all of that to springboard if you like. Otherwise, open thread. Have at it. The floor is yours.
(And I swear I didn’t mean to have two Cinejabber threads in a row speak to Batman.)
The Incredibles is one that sticks out in my mind. It’s sort of Libertarian in a way, but I love it because it isn’t a Tea Party sort of masking racism and selfish outrage in “Libertarianism” but more focused on the principles of individual achievement and mischievous rebellion. I love the way the family cheers Dash into second place in his race at the end.
Ooo an opportunity to be random. Did you know that only 13 women have won best actress in their 40s? Three of those winners were getting their 2nd Oscar.
I recently made a top ten list for the best films of the 1990’s. It’s still open to changes (there are plenty of titles I’d really like to watch again), but it’s a pretty strong reflection of what an outstanding decade it was for cinema. I had a really difficult time narrowing it down to 10. I’d love to hear everybody’s take on my list and perhaps create their own.
If I could choose any film on your list to make it in my own top ten it’d be “LA Confidential”. “Fargo” is a classic. I prefer “Barton Fink” over it.
Yay, top ten lists! I love stuff like this. Here’s mine, I guess…
/3RT- “Fink” was actually one of the films I was thinking about when I said there are movies from the decade I need to watch again. I certainly liked it the first time and would rank it high on the spectrum for Coen bros films, after but I really feel like I might like it even more on a second viewing.
Good picks all around. I have:
Hmm…hadn’t realized how prevalent animation was on my best of the 90s list….interesting.
“Iron Giant” and “Princess Mononoke” would easily appear on my list of best animated films of the 90’s. I considered putting the later on my list above.
No Titanic? Aw, come on it’s a good one! Also I would add The Thin Red Line (1998), Breaking The Waves (1996 & what I believe to be Lars Von Trier greatest film), and last but not least only one of the greatest films of all time- Goodfellas (1990).
Oh, why not.
The lists mentioned above have some pretty good stuff. I like the mention of The Iron Giant. I’ve always found that movie underrated.
Outside of Miyazaki, I find Bird to be the greatest living animator. Almost all of the films mentioned above that weren’t on my list were on my runner-up list. Love your Dark City pick…masterpiece film and highly underrated.
@Laura…have you seen Melancholia?..I thought Von Trier would never top Breaking The Waves, but in my opinion, he’s done it with Melancholia.
Iron Giant is one of those movies I just don’t get the love for
Rashad, I completely agree. I rented it because of it’s “omg it’s great” status and I felt it was just another cute, well animated film. Nothing tugged at my heartstrings. {shrugs}
@ThriceDamned: Yes, I have seen Melancholia. Beyond Part 1(Justine), I wasn’t too impressed.
Fair enough. I on the other hand, find the latter half of the film to have the biggest punch. Just incredible.
I loved Benjamin Button in theaters, but watching it recently it fell so much for me. Benjamin has no personality and just isn’t that interesting, especially when he meets up with Daisy in the middle. I also think Blanchett’s performance was really bad, particularly her exaggerated old woman.
And funny. I started out okay with it. But every viewing since, I grow to love it more and more.
I think you just hit on everything that I love about it. I agree that there is a blank slate quality to Benjamin, but Pitt lends the character credibility and the supporting characters (Henson, Swinton, Harris and Blanchett) are used in a way that shapes the characters personality, an approach that worked better there for Eric Roth than did “Forrest Gump”.
Couldn’t disagree more. Forrest is a much better film, precisely because he has a personality and his weird perception of things ended up ironically working out for his benefit. Yet all that doesn’t phase him because he’s so simple. (The stars in the sky is what he remembers about Vietnam for instance.) There’s joy in seeing him travel around and do things, where as when Benjamin did similar things, it’s mostly lacking that and feelsstiff.(Partially because of Fincher’s style, even if it was well shot.)
I think a lot of my problems with the movie stem from the structure of cutting to the old Daisy and her daughter. I hated that, and Blanchett’s old woman voice was irritating.
FWIW, I may give it another shot soon.
His performance works so well and the movie does too precisely BECAUSE he’s a bit of a blank slate. We see how he sort of drifts through life, like a ghost, encountering all these other people who impact him in different ways. That’s part of the sadness of the story… he is ephemeral.
I remember Devin Faraci writing about how “The Dark Knight” is confused in its perusal/exploration of a society living in fear post-9/11. He talks about how the Batman can be seen as a stand-in for George Bush…but Harvey Dent’s no-holds-barred attitude in getting criminals – especially later in the film – and Batman’s appeals to him to think with a more rational mind essentially make it possible to infer that Harvey Dent could be a stand-in for Bush.
I don’t have much to contribute from myself (need to revisit the film) but I’d love to have some other, more knowledgeable commenters speak on the same issue.
Help, people?
I don’t know what’s confusing about a stance the movie isn’t trying to make.
Someone needs to get the conversation started on We Need to Talk About Kevin. Best film of the year, nothing will come close. Guy has been trying to get the conversation going on Twitter, but it seems like no one else (even those who loved it out of Cannes, Telluride and TIFF) has the balls to stand behind it.
Have you seen it yet, Kris? I would love to hear your reaction.
And Anne seriously needs to wake the hell up and realize that the Best Actress category is NOT weak this year. In terms of baity, mega movie star performances, sure, but when you consider Tilda Swinton (who better get nominated or I will flip), Elizabeth Olsen, Michelle Williams (Take This Waltz) and some other potential phenomenal performances (Rooney in Dragon Tattoo), this category could actually be stronger than the Best Actor category. Anne’s great, but it seems like she is actually rooting for a bunch of vanilla nominees, instead of embracing the daring and truly great work that has been produced this year. And her elitist view that young lead actors and actresses should be automatically supporting makes me want to vomit.
Also, someone needs to get the buzz going on Ezra Miller. It’s exactly the kind of performance that could go on to win the Supporting Actor award, but the strange fear that people have of being vocally supportive of this movie is greatly diminishing his chances of even getting a nomination.
Believe it or not I haven’t seen it yet. It was scheduled in the weirdest places at Telluride.
Really looking forward to your reaction whenever you do get around to seeing it. The thing that bugs me about how some people are talking about it is that it’s actually a pretty accessible film. There is really no reason for anyone to be afraid to see it or to be afraid to defend it. It’s bleak, sure, and the ending will leave you shocked and disturbed, but it’s not as if the film is experimental or anything. It’s easy to follow and always engaging. If it gets a solid push by Oscilloscope and gets enough support from critics and bloggers, I can see Tilda and Ezra getting in.
Kris, I read in one of your tweets that you heard J. Edgar was terrible. Who did you hear this from? I can’t imagine it being terrible, given that the script is so good.
I’ve divulged as much on that as I’m prepared to.
I’m dying to know more, Kris. That’s cruel. heehee.
OK, Kris, if you won’t divulge more about the movie, can you answer this? Do you think Fassbender and/or Gosling and/or Shannon now have a better chance at a nomination?
The first screening of J. Edgar will be on October 14th. I think I will wait for those reactions before jumping to any conclusions. I remember the first early reaction to Million Dollar Baby I heard was extremely negative, and we all know how its Oscar run turned out. A lot of people have been criticizing Eastwood even since the positively received Mystic River and Million Dollar Baby. Unless there’s an actual source, this should be taken with a grain of salt.
it’s terrible? based on the trailer i’m not shocked at all.
National Review did an interesting list awhile back of the best conservative movies, many of which are not overtly political.
I’m pretty surprised that Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down aren’t included on the list. Interesting to see some of these titles being listed on here, though. (especially Juno)
I was especially surprised at BHD not being on the list as well. But Juno won over a lot of pro-lifers. It’s the same reason Knocked Up made the honorable mention list, since it is in every other way NOT a conservative movie at all.
Brilliant observation, “300” isn’t overtly political, it’s not political at all. And anybody who thinks “Juno” is a conservative film doesn’t understand that film at all.
The “Juno is a pro-life tract” thing annoys the absolute hell out of me. I mean, what’s the alternative? A movie about a pregnant teen who terminates the pregnancy twenty minutes in?
Bill Murray, Terry Gilliam and David O Russell will hate that their films are associate with a list with pro-conservative bent.
Brazil? Really? And Three Kings over BHD or SPR? What an odd list. I remember when The Two Towers came out and Peter Jackson was upset that people were reading it as pro invading Iraq. I’d say most of these filmmakers wouldn’t be thrilled about being on the list but it just goes to show how much things are open to personal interpretation. I can see why 300 is there, though, considering Frank Miller’s political views.
MSD, The list is kind of odd and I could argue it for hours, but what do you expect from political journalists trying to talk film. ;) And I think part of the point of the list is that most filmmakers wouldn’t want to be on this list, but conservatives still try to go to the movies and have a good time anyway!
No The Kids Are All Right?
Oh yeah. Link.
I saw more of W. in the way Batman doesn’t try to defend himself and is willing to take a dive for what he believes in, not necessarily for his actions. (although that makes sense too.)
People who think The Dark Knight advocates the right-wing idea of security by wiretapping people’s cellphones are totally missing Nolan’s decision to include Fox’s voice: Fox expresses concerns about Batman’s use of the technology. I think one misses the point if they were to identify Batman does with Nolan’s thoughts on politics.
identify “what Batman does” with Nolan’s thoughts on politics. Consider how Batman is viewed in The Dark Knight: yes, he’s the protagonist and hero, but he’s an “outlaw” vigilante and the source of escalation of crimes (i.e., Batman copycats and the very existence of The Joker). The film doesn’t just extol whatever Batman does. Batman does not represent Nolan’s political ideals.
Yeah but Dalurae, you must have missed the fervor. A lot of people wanted to say that Foxs voice of reason and Batman’s ultimate decision to destroy the set-up and that line about “trust” is how Bush’s tactics should have been viewed.
Oh well. In that case, I guess I tend to see TDK having a bit of political element in it (as in, how Bush’s politics should have been viewed, like you said). Although I generally don’t try to read too much into films, my comment and those who defend TDK against being called a conservative film are in response to reactions to TDK like the aforementioned National Review list of conservative films.
The interrogation scene showed how torture doesn’t work in ways you may intend
Dalurae, Just keep in mind that people who rightly or wrongly read a political stance into a movie and then assume those are the director’s beliefs are idiots. ;) For instance, I’m a huge Firefly/Serenity fan. Now, Joss Whedon is hardly a conservative, but even he admits that there’s a libertarian bent to his ‘verse, which is what a lot of conservatives respond to. And even if we accept that TDK is conservative, what would it matter if the movie reflected Nolan’s politics or not?
Well, if one really wants to make TDK a film full of political references, even that torture scene can be viewed as being critical of Batman’s modus operandi; Batman takes law into his own hands, but it doesn’t really work the way he intends (it usually ends up aggravating the situation)
HERO… Just keep in mind that people who rightly or wrongly read a political stance into a movie and then assume those are the director’s beliefs are idiots—I agree. Like I said, I try not to read too much into films, while my first comment is merely a response to those who think TDK is conservative in the first place (like the National Review list)
I’m writing too many comments so after this I gotta stop and enjoy reading others’ thoughts.
Sorry, Kris, I misread your comment before I posted the third comment.
Anyway, I just think it too reaching for one to conclude that TDK is conservative solely because Batman (through Fox) destroys the wiretapping system and thus it implies we should have had faith in Bush’s tactics. My point is that in general, TDK views Batman’s conduct as the source of escalation of crimes, neither ideal heroism nor a representation of Nolan’s politics.
I can’t say much about the left/right wing of TDK. But Nolan did capture the existence of Evil and the tough choices people in power had to make. As an audience, the zeitgeist I felt was the paranoia and the uneasy feeling of impending anarchy.
A truly spot-on zeitgeist-y movie is Idiocracy starring Luke Wilson. Hilariuos.
Last year, The Company Men was a very good movie tha captured the economic fall out. It’s amovie tha could have gotten at least four nominations, but The Weinsteins bought the movie and did a very poor job of marketing and burying the film. It’s possible that thet favored The King’s Speech for the Oscar campaign.
One of Ben Affleck’s finest performances… it’s a shame it got buried underneath all the other junk TWC was pimping out.
Of those who saw Like Crazy and MMMM, who do you think gave the better performance- Felicity Jones or Elizabeth Olsen? If you had to pick between the two- and I’m guessing they are probably going to be up for the same awards all year long- who would you pick? My choice was Elizabeth Olsen. I thought Jones was terrific in Like Crazy but I eventually forgot about it. Not to discount the film, because I really did like it and was weeping like a baby at the end, but I was much more drawn to Elizabeth Olsen’s performance. Strangely though, I didn’t find MMMM to be as spectacular as some of the reviews may suggest, but it is certainly a strong film.
wanna see MMMM so bad…
I just saw Like Crazy this afternoon, and it was okay, but I wouldn’t write home about it. I’m surprised Ms. Jones is getting so much buzz for this.
Rewatched ‘Thor’ today. Among it’s other strengths (I liked the film a lot) … I’m reminded of the superb sound design and stellar make-up. I wonder if ‘Thor’ could sneak a nom or two here & there (sound, make-up or effects – though, they’re hit & miss).
It deserves costumes and art direction too.
Since we’re discussing top ten lists, here’s my top thirty of all-time. I haven’t seen too many movies from before the ’90’s, but here’s what I have to work with. Two movies from 2011 are on it.
I love how Felicity Jones and Elizabeth Olsen are always linked together. I’m half expecting “Like Crazy” to be a psychological thriller, and “M M M M” to be a romantic drama.
I saw three movies this weekend (all on Saturday, in fact; great day). “Detective Dee”, a Chinese movie, was not my kind of thing; but it did have a giant Buddha and a talking deer, so at least it was weird enough to keep my attention. “Contagion” was really unsettling (I’ll be washing my hands after typing this), but I didn’t think it was as polished and focused as Soderbergh’s best. “Courageous” is a wonderful movie; I need to see it again (one problem I had with it is, just like “The Help”, the entire last hour was one emotional climax after another. It gets tiring after a while).
Just saw Melancholia. Didn’t get into the first part but the second part is perfect. Beautiful performances from Dunst and Gainsbourg. Sutherland, Hurt and Rampling are also pretty good.
My top 10 of the 90’s. Semi-mainstream, but I don’t think anyone else has an identical list.
Can someone please explain to me the f**k “The Incredibles” is a political movie? I don’t see it.