Cinejabber: The foreign alternatives

Welcome back to Cinejabber, your weekly open space to kick around whatever film-related thoughts you have on your mind. Who knows, some of them may even concern films that have nothing to do with Joss Whedon.
What, if anything, are you planning on seeing this weekend? Beyond “The Cabin in the Woods” — on which I seem to be in the minority, finding it reasonably clever but not particularly revelatory — the options aren’t all that tempting. I haven’t seen the Farrellys’ take on “The Three Stooges,” but in spite of better-than-expected reviews, can’t muster up much enthusiasm for the idea. Over on my side of the Atlantic, meanwhile, the crowds are packing into “Battleship,” which, as my Variety review explained, is pretty much exactly what you think it is — for better and worse.
As is so often the case, then, the most rewarding options are to be found in the arthouses. Those of you still looking to complete your 2011 Oscar checklist now have the opportunity to check out Canadian director Philippe Falardeau’s “Monsieur Lazhar,” a gentle but perceptive classroom drama that I’d wager was the runner-up to “A Separation” in this year’s foreign-language race, and may have come closer to toppling it than we might think.
Quietly detailing the crowing bond between an Algerian immigrant schoolteacher and the pre-teen class collectively traumatized by the suicide of their previous teacher, it’s not as literate or as penetrating as “The Class,” to which it’s been rather routinely compared, but it’s unsentimentally affecting, and graced with at least one truly astonishing performance — that of the cherubic young Sophie Nélisse, as the most mature and most profoundly ruptured of the students. (She won a deserved Genie Award — the Canadian Oscar — for Best Supporting Actress.)
However, the best release of the week is, unfortunately, for the eyes of New Yorkers only: Pablo Larrain’s “Post Mortem,” a tonally equivalent but formally superior follow-up to 2008’s way offbeat “Tony Manero,” opened on Wednesday for a two-week engagement at the Film Forum, and I implore those of you in a position to see it to do so. Longtime readers may recall that the Chilean film, a midnight-black comedy set around the country’s 1973 military coup overthrowing President Allende, made my 2010 Top 10 list after wowing me at that year’s Venice Film Festival. (My short festival review offers more details.) It’s taken its time reaching American shores, but it’s worth the wait; the timing’s handy, too, since there’s a possibility Larrain’s next film, “No,” may pop up in next week’s Cannes lineup.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
I agree that Monsieur Lazhar was probably the runner-up, but I’d be shocked (and appalled) if “A Separation” didn’t win by a large margin. I’d bet on it being the clearest win since “Cinema Paradiso”.
But, of course, we’ll never know for sure.
Damsels in Distress is playing here, so I’ll check that out. Along with This is Not a Film, The Deep Blue Sea, and Detention, the art house circuit/2011 holdovers will undoubtedly keep me company until another round of festivals come rolling around.
I saw Cabin in the Woods at SXSW and I believe your assessment is right on target, Guy, my festival opening night excitement notwithstanding.
Seeing The Snowtown Murders tomorrow and then our foreign/indie minifest starts later this week, so I’ll get to tick a few things off my list, like The Kid With a Bike.
I missed Post Mortem at NYFF in 2010 because of train delays. I’m not sure if I’ll catch it now because I’m not a fan of the Film Forum in terms of the physical aspect of the theater. The seating is not comfortable. I’ll probably wait for Netflix.
I’m seeing Damsels in Distress tomorrow. I keep trying to catch Kid with a Bike, but life keeps getting in the way.
Immortals rocked. So beautiful, and the action was good. I just wish the battle between the gods and the Titans was longer.
You know what would have made the battle go on longer? If more than five Olympians had bothered to show up to fight. That was seriously distracting for me. They had fought the Titans before, so they knew what they were going up against. So they only bring five? No wonder it ended the way it did. Not to mention that in the last shot, the sky was filled with gods, so this movie didn’t appear to take place in some alternate universe where there were only a few gods to begin with.
Badly played, Olympians. Remind me not to let you sit in on my strategy sessions when my own plan for world domination goes into action.
I walked out of “Post Mortem”. I saw it during a film festival wherein I was plagued by the flu and I had fallen asleep after having endured about 40 minutes or so. When I awoke to a grotesque sex scene followed by a scene in which I had NO IDEA what was happening I decided to cut my losses and use the time to buy some food and catch up on my festival work.