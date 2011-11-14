Cinema Audio Society to honor Rob Marshall

What do Quentin Tarantino, Gil Cates, Taylor Hackford, Henry Selick and now Rob Marshall have in common? Not a lot, to be honest. But they have all won the annual Filmmaker Award from the Cinema Audio Society, the guild that gives out its own sound awards in February.

I’m not sure whether or not the CAS determines recipients of this award based on their specific contribution to the art of sound in cinema, or simply who they like and who’s available, but Marshall’s work certainly has as much sound as anyone else’s, and has been kindly treated by this fraternity: both “Chicago” and “Memoirs of a Geisha” landed CAS nominations (the former actually won the sound mixing Oscar). Moreover, if “Nine” failed to follow in their footsteps, musicals are still the genre that industry types most automatically connect with the notion of excellence in this particular craft.

Plus, he directed the last “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, and those are nothing if not noisy. I bet no one thought he’d be winning an award in the year he turned to that franchise, so good on the CAS for proving us all wrong. Anyway, congratulations to Marshall. Edited press release after the jump.

LOS ANGELES— Academy Award® winning director Rob Marshall will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award at the 48th CAS Awards on February 18, 2012 at the Crystal Ballroom of the Millennium-Biltmore Hotel, Los Angeles.

In making this announcement, CAS President David E. Fluhr said, “We are delighted to be honoring Rob Marshall. Rob”s career spans Broadway, television, live performance and multiple feature film genres: musical, drama, fantasy adventure and tentpole blockbusters. Following in a tradition of synergy between our two honorees, Marshall as the Filmmaker Honoree and Scott Millan, CAS as the Career Achievement Honoree worked together on Marshall”s film “Nine”. The CAS has recognized Marshall”s work three times by nominating his “Memoirs of a Geisha”, “Chicago” and “Annie”. He is indeed a perfect choice for the CAS Filmmaker Honoree.”

Marshall’s films have been honored with a total of 23 Academy Award nominations – winning nine, including Best Picture. His most recent film, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” starring Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz, has grossed over one billion dollars at the worldwide box office becoming the “8th Highest Grossing Picture in History.” He is currently developing “The Thin Man” starring Johnny Depp.

Marshall’s film “Nine” was nominated for four Academy Awards, five Golden Globes and 10 Critics Choice Awards. His previous directorial efforts include the Academy Award-winning films “Chicago” and “Memoirs of a Geisha.” For his work on “Chicago,” winner of six Oscars including Best Picture, Marshall received the Directors Guild Award, an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe Award nomination, a BAFTA nomination, The National Board of Review Award and the New York Film Critics Online Award, both for best directorial debut, as well as the American Choreography Award. His epic film “Memoirs of a Geisha” was the winner of three Oscars, three BAFTA Awards and a Golden Globe. Both “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Chicago” were nominated for CAS Awards.

Marshall executive produced, directed and choreographed the NBC television event “Tony Bennett: An American Classic.” He won his second Directors Guild Award for this production as well as three Emmy Awards himself for Direction, Choreography and Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special. He directed and choreographed Disney/ABC”s critically acclaimed movie musical “Annie,” which received 12 Emmy nominations, a CAS nomination and won the prestigious Peabody Award. Former CAS President Edward L. Moskowitz commented, “It was to great to work with Rob Marshall on “Annie”. Rob”s depth of experience in live entertainment enhanced his inspirational leadership on the set and I am proud that the Cinema Audio Society has decided to honor him with our Filmmaker Award.”