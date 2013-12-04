Clock King prepares to wind up the heroes of ‘Arrow’

(CBR) The CW”s “Arrow” isn”t easing up on the comic-book guest stars in its second season, with TVLine revealing that a certain Silver Age villain will be making his way to Starling City: William Tockman, aka Clock King

According to the website, “The casting notice calls for an actor in his 40s or 50s to play the criminal mastermind who has ‘the mind of a chess grandmaster, and can envision all the interlocking pieces of Starling City and adjust them in favor of his crimes.””

The character has gone through a few different incarnations in comics and on the small screen: Appropriately, William Tockman first appeared as a Green Arrow villain before joining the Injustice League, which evolved into Justice League Antarctica. The time-obsessed villain also appeared on the classic “Batman” TV series as well as “Batman: The Animated Series” and “Batman: The Brave and the Bold”.

In other “Arrow” news, TVLine also reports that Alex Kingston will return to the series as Dinah Lance. When she first appeared as Laurel”s mom, Dinah was convinced that her other daughter Sara was still alive. At the time, it seemed ridiculous, as Sara was lost when Oliver Queen”s ship broke, apart stranding him on the mysterious island. Of course, viewers now know that Sara is alive and kicking as Black Canary, and her father Quentin is in on the secret.

“Arrow” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.