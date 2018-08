Coachella 2014 kicked off in a big way with a reunited Outkast leading Day One, Weekend One at the Polo Fields in Indio, Calif.

Other worthy acts like HAIM, Neko Case, Aloe Blacc, Bastille, MS MR, Kate Nash, Bryan Ferry, The Replacements and more helped to fill out the bill on Friday (April 11).

Check out some of the photos from the festival below. What were some of your favorite acts to perform? Who are you looking forward to most?