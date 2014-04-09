Coachella’s 14 biggest and best music moments: Kanye, Madonna, Prince and more

#Madonna #Outkast #Morrissey #Prince #Kanye West
, , and 04.09.14 4 years ago

For the next two weekends – April 11-13 and April 18-20 – a crowd of 99,000 music fans will gather on a polo field in the Southern California city of Indio for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. 

In its 15th year, the festival will host OutKast”s first show in almost a decade on Friday night, with Muse headlining on Saturday and Arcade Fire on Sunday. Over two weekends and across five stages, 166 acts will play. Check out the complete 2014 lineup here.

The festival”s humble beginnings started with two days in 1999 and a crowd of 10,000 attendees. The inaugural lineup boasted festival-favorite the Chemical Brothers, plus Beck, Tool, Morrissey and Rage Against the Machine. But despite initial buzz, organizers lost money and had to skip the next year.

The Chemical Brothers returned in 2001, along with Jane's Addiction, Paul Oakenfold, Weezer, Fatboy Slim – a lineup that showed the festival was early in embracing electronic music headliners.

By 2002, Coachella included the option of on-site camping and, in 2003, started ramping up the large-scale visual art that it is now revered for. In 2004 – with the help of the newly-reunited Pixies – the event sold out for the first time. Coachella continued to sell out most years, leading organizers to expand the event to two identical weekends starting in 2012.

Too many big names have graced the Coachella stage to list them all here, but below we”ve captured the festival”s most massive moments to date. Did your favorite make the list?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madonna#Outkast#Morrissey#Prince#Kanye West
TAGSarcade firecoachella 2014Coachella historyKanye WestmadonnamorrisseymuseOutkastpixiesprincethe chemical brothersthe strokes

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP