13 Cocktails Based On Your Favorite Movies And Shows To Ring In 2014

Any excuse to play mixologist is a good excuse, right? Start of the new year properly by turning your friends and family into guinea pigs for these brightly colored cocktail confections.
‘Breaking Bad’
You Will Need:
Blue Sky:
• cotton candy vodka
• UV blue
• Sprite
Get a step-by-step guide to making your own ode to meth from EXP Bar Online.
‘Harry Potter’
You Will Need:
Goblet of Fire:
• vodka
• blue curacao
• lemonade
• Splash 151
• Pinch of cinnamon
• lighter
That’s Nerdalicious walks you through how to make this fiery beverage.
As an actual bartender, I have to say, while novel in name and appearance, these…cocktails (hesitate to call them that) have a few things universally in common: they are made with trashy ingredients, would taste absolutely awful, and have no business being served to a customer. Other than that….ha, just being snobby, but they are gross.
Looking again, I’ll admit that the Hulk Smash might, MIGHT, actually be pretty decent.
I’m a bartender and I serve them regularly to my guests. They love them.