13 Cocktails Based On Your Favorite Movies And Shows To Ring In 2014

Any excuse to play mixologist is a good excuse, right? Start of the new year properly by turning your friends and family into guinea pigs for these brightly colored cocktail confections.

‘Breaking Bad’

You Will Need:

Blue Sky:

• cotton candy vodka

• UV blue

• Sprite

Get a step-by-step guide to making your own ode to meth from EXP Bar Online.

‘Harry Potter’

You Will Need:

Goblet of Fire:

• vodka

• blue curacao

• lemonade

• Splash 151

• Pinch of cinnamon

• lighter

That’s Nerdalicious walks you through how to make this fiery beverage.

Need more inspiration? There are eleven more mixed drinks after the jump!