Coldplay announces first U.S. tour dates in three years

With three 2012 Grammy nominations under its belt for the latest album, it seems only right that Coldplay does a little celebrating in North America next year.

The British band will be supporting “Mylo Xyloto” in their first tour run in the U.S. in three years, starting on April 17 in Edmonton, Canada. Their schedule includes two nights at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl.

On-sale for American Express cardholders begins on Monday (Dec. 12), while most general on-sales begin Dec. 17, through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

PBS will be airing its first-ever “Austin City Limits” New Year’s Eve special this year, with Coldplay as its centerpiece. The 90-minute episode will start airing at 11 p.m. EST on Dec. 31.

Later this month, the Chris Martin-fronted rock act will release its next single “Charlie Brown” to radio. It follows in the footsteps of “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall” and “Paradise,” both singles that garnered Grammy noms.

Here are Coldplay’s tour dates:

Date City Venue On Sale Date

4/17 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place Sat., Dec. 17

4/18 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome Sat., Dec. 17

4/20 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Sat., Dec. 17

4/24 Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena Sat., Dec. 17

4/25 Seattle, WA KeyArena Sat., Dec. 17

4/27 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion At San Jose Sat., Dec. 17

5/1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Mon., Jan. 9

5/2 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Mon., Jan. 9

6/22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Sat., Dec. 17

6/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sat., Dec. 17

6/28 Tampa, FL St. Pete Times Forum Sat., Dec. 17

6/29 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Sat., Dec. 17

7/2 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Sat., Dec. 17

7/5 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Sat., Dec. 17

7/8 Washington, DC Verizon Center Sat., Dec. 17

7/23 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Sat., Dec. 17

7/26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Sat., Dec. 17

7/29 Boston, MA TD Garden Sat., Dec. 17

8/3 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center Sat., Dec. 17

8/7 Chicago, IL United Center Mon., Dec. 19

8/11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Sat., Dec. 17



