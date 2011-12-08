Coldplay announces first U.S. tour dates in three years

12.08.11 7 years ago

With three 2012 Grammy nominations under its belt for the latest album, it seems only right that Coldplay does a little celebrating in North America next year.

The British band will be supporting “Mylo Xyloto” in their first tour run in the U.S. in three years, starting on April 17 in Edmonton, Canada. Their schedule includes two nights at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl.

On-sale for American Express cardholders begins on Monday (Dec. 12), while most general on-sales begin Dec. 17, through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

PBS will be airing its first-ever “Austin City Limits” New Year’s Eve special this year, with Coldplay as its centerpiece. The 90-minute episode will start airing at 11 p.m. EST on Dec. 31.

Later this month, the Chris Martin-fronted rock act will release its next single “Charlie Brown” to radio. It follows in the footsteps of “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall” and “Paradise,” both singles that garnered Grammy noms.

Here are Coldplay’s tour dates:

Date    City                                         Venue                                                  On Sale Date
4/17     Edmonton, AB                       Rexall Place                                        Sat., Dec. 17
4/18     Calgary, AB                            Scotiabank Saddledome                     Sat., Dec. 17
4/20     Vancouver, BC                       Rogers Arena                                      Sat., Dec. 17
4/24     Portland, OR                           Rose Garden Arena                            Sat., Dec. 17
4/25     Seattle, WA                            KeyArena                                            Sat., Dec. 17
4/27     San Jose, CA                           HP Pavilion At San Jose                     Sat., Dec. 17
5/1       Los Angeles, CA                    Hollywood Bowl                                Mon., Jan. 9
5/2       Los Angeles, CA                    Hollywood Bowl                                Mon., Jan. 9
6/22     Dallas, TX                               American Airlines Center                   Sat., Dec. 17
6/25     Houston, TX                           Toyota Center                                     Sat., Dec. 17
6/28     Tampa, FL                               St. Pete Times Forum                          Sat., Dec. 17 
6/29     Miami, FL                               American Airlines Arena                    Sat., Dec. 17
7/2       Atlanta, GA                            Philips Arena                                       Sat., Dec. 17
7/5       Philadelphia, PA                     Wells Fargo Center                             Sat., Dec. 17
7/8       Washington, DC                     Verizon Center                                    Sat., Dec. 17
7/23     Toronto, ON                           Air Canada Centre                              Sat., Dec. 17 
7/26     Montreal, QC                          Bell Centre                                          Sat., Dec. 17
7/29     Boston, MA                            TD Garden                                          Sat., Dec. 17
8/3       East Rutherford, NJ                Izod Center                                         Sat., Dec. 17
8/7       Chicago, IL                             United Center                                     Mon., Dec. 19
8/11     St. Paul, MN                           Xcel Energy Center                            Sat., Dec. 17

 
 

