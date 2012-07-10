Coldplay announces Mylo Xyloto comic book series

Were you confused by the name of Coldplay’s most recent album?

An upcoming comic book mini-series, conceived by the band, will shed some light on the title and the strory behind “Mylo Xyloto.”

Perhaps we’ll let the band speak for itself. “Three years ago we had an idea with our friend Mark Osborne about a character called ‘Mylo Xyloto’ – ‘xylo’ as in xylophone, ‘to’ as in toe,” says Coldplay’s official site. “Gradually Mylo’s story and universe came together and this ended up providing the backdrop for the album and tour. Now we’re proud to announce that early next year the story is going to come out as a six-part comic. We hope you like it. It was fun making it.”

Take a look at the cover of the first issue here:

The six-part series will be written by Chris Martin and co., along with “Kung Fu Panda” writer-director Osborne. The debut issue will be released later this week at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Can’t make it to Comic-Con? That’s OK — you can order it on Coldplay’s site.

“Mylo” will then be released monthly starting February 2013, via “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening’s Bongo Comics.

The U.K. hit makers also recently teamed up with Rihanna for “Princess of China.”

