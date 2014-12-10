Colin Firth plays a dirty James Bond in new red band trailer for delayed ‘Kingsman’

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” is finally ready to save the world.

Originally set to open last month, the release date of the 20th Century Fox action-spy-comedy bounced around several times before finally settling on February 2015.

It's been on the radar for some time, so the studio is starting a new trailer campaign to remind viewers of the film's James Bond-on-speed attitude.

Adapted from the comic book created by Mark Millar (“Kick-Ass”), “Kingsman” reunites him with writer-director Matthew Vaughn and co-writer Jane Goldman, who also teamed on “X-Men: First Class.”

As a key member of an outrageous British spy ring that makes 007's MI6 look like a bunch of Cub Scouts, Firth takes a rookie (Taron Egerton) under his wing. Exchanging his “The Avengers” heroics for evil (and his trademark Kangols for various Yankees caps), Samuel L. Jackson plays the bad guy bent on destroying the world.

The latest NSFW trailer offers plenty of mayhem, one-liners, CG gore, cute girls and dapper dudes, all set to Kula Shaker's infectious cover of Deep Purple's “Hush.”

Watch the new trailer here:

It also stars Michael Caine, Mark Strong, Sofia Boutella, Jack Davenport, and Mark Hamill. It's also been reported that numerous A-list stars appear in cameos, but we don;t want to blow those secrets.

“The Kingsman” opens February 13 (just in time for Valentine's Day, you sicko).