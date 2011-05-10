Colin Hanks becomes a ‘Dexter’ regular

Colin Hanks has become the first fresh face to sign on for the upcoming sixth season of Showtime’s “Dexter.”

Showtime announced on Tuesday (May 10) that Hanks will appear in all 12 of the new season’s episodes, playing Travis, an expert on ancient artifacts who gets linked to the latest in a seemingly endless series of grisly murders in Miami.

Expect Hanks to be joined by a slew of new actors before “Dexter” begins Season 6 production in Los Angeles in June. “Dexter” will premiere in the fall with Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Desmond Harrington, C.S. Lee, Lauren Vélez, David Zayas and James Remar all set to return.

Hanks’ most recent TV credit was the one-season run of FOX’s “Good Guys.” He has also appeared on “Mad Men” and in the HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers.” His feature resume includes “King Kong,” “Orange County” and “The House Bunny.”