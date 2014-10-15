Comedy’s New Class: 16 hilarious women who are taking Hollywood by storm

This week we're counting down the 50 funniest women of the past 50 years, but as a sidebar to that list we wanted to highlight a few notable up-and-comers (some of whom have admittedly established quite a resume already) who are blazing new trails in the world of comedy.

From bold-faced names like Lena Dunham and Mindy Kaling to lesser-known talents like Cameron Esposito and Jenny Slate, the below list of 16 women represents some of the best comedians at work today, male or female.

After scrolling through our picks, be sure and check out our list of the 50 funniest women here (#50-41), here (#40-31) and here (#30-21).