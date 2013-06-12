Comic-Con 2013: ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘Futurama’ lead 20th TV panels

The massive San Diego Comic-Con is closer than you think, and 20th Century Fox TV has just announced its star-studded panel lineup.

The schedule includes veteran favorites like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Sons of Anarchy,” and “How I Met Your Mother,” plus newcomers such as the animated comedy “Murder Police” and a new take on “Sleepy Hollow” from “Underworld” director Len Wiseman and “Star Trek” writers Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci.

Highlights include the first-ever “HIMYM” panel which will feature stars Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and Josh Radnor; a double-dose of Seth MacFarlane; Comic-Con favorite David Boreanaz (“Bones”); “Anarchy” stars Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman; a premiere screening of “Sleepy Hollow”; a 25th anniversary celebration of “The Simpsons”; and a farewell to “Futurama” with Matt Groening and “most or all” of the show’s ace voice cast.

Here’s the full schedule (more panels are likely to be added):

THURSDAY, JULY 18:

MURDER POLICE:

From David Goodman (Family Guy) and Jason Ruiz, this new animated FOX series follows a dedicated, but inept detective, Manuel Sanchez, and his colleagues – some perverted, some corrupt, some just plain lazy – in a twisted city precinct. Panelists David Goodman, Jason Ruiz, Will Sasso (The Three Stooges, MADtv), Chi McBride (Golden Boy, Hawthorne, Human Target), Peter Atencio (Key and Peele), and Justina Machado (Welcome to the Family, Private Practice, Six Feet Under) will unveil a sneak peek at footage, followed by a fan Q&A session.

FRIDAY, JULY 19:

SLEEPY HOLLOW:

Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci (Star Trek, Fringe, Spider Man 2) and Len Wiseman (Underworld, Total Recall) will unveil their highly-anticipated project with an exclusive, not-to-be-missed world premiere screening of the Pilot followed by a Q&A with fans featuring series lead Tom Mison (Parade’s End) and Nicole Beharie (42, Shame).

BONES:

Creator and Executive Producer Hart Hanson, executive producer Stephen Nathan and David Boreanaz return to Comic-Con to discuss what”s in store for Booth and Brennan and screen a reel of never-before-seen footage from the upcoming season, followed by a Q&A panel discussion.

BOB”S BURGERS:

Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Jim Dauterive and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy will be serving up hilarious never-before-seen footage followed by a Q&A panel discussion

BRICKLEBERRY:

Creators and executive producers Waco O”Guin and Roger Black, executive producer Zac Moncrief, along with David Herman (Office Space), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Jerry Minor (Anchorman) and Natasha Leggero (Community, Burning Love) will abe on hand to premiere a hysterical episode from its second season followed by a Q&A panel discussion.

SATURDAY, JULY 20:

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER:

For the first time ever, the hit sitcom visits Comic-Con to kick off its final season with an exclusive look at the show and a panel featuring Josh Radnor (Happythankyoumoreplease), Jason Segel (The Muppets), Cobie Smulders (The Avengers), Neil Patrick Harris (Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog) and Alyson Hannigan (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) and executive producers Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Pamela Fryman.

FUTURAMA:

We’re dooooooooomed! An epic panel for the ages will celebrate Futurama’s latest and greatest final season. On hand will be most or all of Futurama’s legendary voice cast, comprised of Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Phil LaMarr, and Lauren Tom, performing never-before-heard scenes from the upcoming “Last Episode Ever”. Plus: Executive Producer David X. Cohen, Creator Matt Groening, and a cartooning showdown to the death! (Note: actual death not guaranteed.)

THE SIMPSONS:

Celebrate The Simpsons’ 25th year on the air with Creator Matt Groening, Executive Producer Al Jean, Supervising Director Mike Anderson, Consulting Producer David Silverman, never-before seen footage from guest director Guillermo del Toro and musical guests “We Put The Spring In Springfield”!

FAMILY GUY:

The Griffins are back at Comic-Con for another raucous panel and a sneak peek at season 12 featuring Seth Green (Robot Chicken), Alex Borstein (madTV, Shameless) and executive producer Rich Appel (The Simpsons, The Cleveland Show) plus other surprise guests.



AMERICAN DAD:

Join us for an exclusive look at the new season, the world premiere of a song from the never-before-seen Christmas episode featuring the return of Krampus and a Q&A with fans featuring Wendy Schaal, Rachael MacFarlane, Scott Grimes (ER, Band of Brothers), Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas and Ferb, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and more.

SUNDAY, JULY 21:

SONS OF ANARCHY:

Get an inside look into the world of FX”s highest-rated series ever, with creator Kurt Sutter (The Shield) and stars Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, Maggie Siff, Kim Coates, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Theo Rossi, Dayton Callie and Jimmy Smits.

The San Diego Comic-Con runs July 18-21 at the San Diego Convention Center.