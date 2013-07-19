Comic-Con 2013: Vin Diesel to reveal role in Marvel movie universe soon

#Vin Diesel #Avengers 2
07.19.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

During the Comic-Con panel for the upcoming sequel “Riddick,” star Vin Diesel all but confirmed his rumored involvement with the Marvel movie universe. 

Although Diesel’s involvement with Marvel hasn’t been officially confirmed, the star may have given himself away today at the San Diego Comic-Con. When a fan asked, “What is your vision for the upcoming Marvel movies?,” Diesel was all sheepish smiles. He responded, “Why did I have to go ahead and say, ‘Ask the question’? One last one? And he asked the one question I’m not supposed to say anything on. What do you think?”

I will say there is some very big news coming at the end of this month,” he revealed, adding, “Poor Marvel, poor, poor Marvel”

Rumors have been circulating that Diesel — who previously revealed that he’s recently met with Marvel head Kevin Feige — will be joining the cast of “Avengers 2.” In his Facebook post about the meeting, he said, “you know I get tunnel vision with my work,” leading some to believe he was hinting about taking on the role of the Vision.

Looks like we’ll find out in a few weeks. 

Stay tuned, true believers. 

“The Avengers 2” will be released May 1, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vin Diesel#Avengers 2
TAGSAVENGERS 2ComicCon 2013Marvel ComicsPhase 2VIN DIESELVision

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP