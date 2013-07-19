Comic-Con 2013: Vin Diesel to reveal role in Marvel movie universe soon

During the Comic-Con panel for the upcoming sequel “Riddick,” star Vin Diesel all but confirmed his rumored involvement with the Marvel movie universe.
Although Diesel’s involvement with Marvel hasn’t been officially confirmed, the star may have given himself away today at the San Diego Comic-Con. When a fan asked, “What is your vision for the upcoming Marvel movies?,” Diesel was all sheepish smiles. He responded, “Why did I have to go ahead and say, ‘Ask the question’? One last one? And he asked the one question I’m not supposed to say anything on. What do you think?”
Rumors have been circulating that Diesel — who previously revealed that he’s recently met with Marvel head Kevin Feige — will be joining the cast of “Avengers 2.” In his Facebook post about the meeting, he said, “you know I get tunnel vision with my work,” leading some to believe he was hinting about taking on the role of the Vision.
Looks like we’ll find out in a few weeks.
Stay tuned, true believers.
“The Avengers 2” will be released May 1, 2015.
I think he’s going to be in The Guardians of the Galaxy to be honest. The only part I can see him play is Drax if anything. Because iron fist, please. Not even powerman. What do you all think?
I don’t think he would have tweeted a photo of himself in front of Avengers #2 if he was in Guardians. I think he will playing Thanos or Vision.
That said, I would have LOVED for him to be the voice of Rocket Raccoon…
Brendan. You are right you know. It’s just in my opinion. I could not see him. Personally from the work that he has done. I just don’t see him as a big superhero type. But yeah I could picture him as the voice of rocket raccoon. But hey, Avengers 2 won’t be out until year after the next so we’ok see the results.
Drax was casted some time ago. David Bautista is playing him. Hopefully he does not play Vision. Visiion is a A.I. and is very smart. Two things I don’t believe Diesel can play haha
Dave Batista (Former Professional Wrestler/MMA Fighter) has been confirmed for the role of Drax The Destroyer in Guardians,so it’s not Diesel
I wish Vin Diesel was a little bit darker so that he can play Luke Cage
If not luke cage, bishop from the Xmen if they make another movie
I agree that Diesel would not be a good vision. But then again…Michael Keaton was a great Batman. Course Michael Keaton can act. He is a little old but I would love to see Patrick Stewart take on that role.
Video is really good,
You may find many videos that will give you lot of fun and entertainment and more.
Watch:[www.vatshows.com]