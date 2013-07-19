Comic-Con 2013: Vin Diesel to reveal role in Marvel movie universe soon

During the Comic-Con panel for the upcoming sequel “Riddick,” star Vin Diesel all but confirmed his rumored involvement with the Marvel movie universe.

Although Diesel’s involvement with Marvel hasn’t been officially confirmed, the star may have given himself away today at the San Diego Comic-Con. When a fan asked, “What is your vision for the upcoming Marvel movies?,” Diesel was all sheepish smiles. He responded, “Why did I have to go ahead and say, ‘Ask the question’? One last one? And he asked the one question I’m not supposed to say anything on. What do you think?”