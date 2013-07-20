Comic-Con 2013: ‘Warcraft’ heading to the big screen

#World Of Warcraft #Comic-Con
07.20.13 5 years ago

“Warcraft” is coming.

At today’s Legendary Pictures panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studio announced their plans to make the film, aiming to start shooting in early 2014.

“Moon” and “Sourcecode” director Duncan Jones will helm the project, which is assumed to be based on Blizzard Entertainment’s hugely popular “World of Warcraft” video game.

Some very early teaser/test footage was shown to the massive crowd in Hall H.

Legendary is producing the movie, although it’s unclear if it will be a Warner Bros. or Universal release. Legendary recently parted ways with Warner, after collaborating on such hit films as “The Dark Knight” and “Man of Steel.” 

Stay tuned for more info as the panel continues. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#World Of Warcraft#Comic-Con
TAGScomic concomicconComicCon 2013DUNCAN JONESLEGENDARY PICTURESWARCRAFTWORLD OF WARCRAFT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP