Comic-Con 2013: ‘Warcraft’ heading to the big screen

“Warcraft” is coming.
At today’s Legendary Pictures panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studio announced their plans to make the film, aiming to start shooting in early 2014.
“Moon” and “Sourcecode” director Duncan Jones will helm the project, which is assumed to be based on Blizzard Entertainment’s hugely popular “World of Warcraft” video game.
Some very early teaser/test footage was shown to the massive crowd in Hall H.
Legendary is producing the movie, although it’s unclear if it will be a Warner Bros. or Universal release. Legendary recently parted ways with Warner, after collaborating on such hit films as “The Dark Knight” and “Man of Steel.”
Stay tuned for more info as the panel continues.
