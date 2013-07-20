Comic-Con 2013: ‘Warcraft’ heading to the big screen

“Warcraft” is coming.

At today’s Legendary Pictures panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studio announced their plans to make the film, aiming to start shooting in early 2014.

“Moon” and “Sourcecode” director Duncan Jones will helm the project, which is assumed to be based on Blizzard Entertainment’s hugely popular “World of Warcraft” video game.

Some very early teaser/test footage was shown to the massive crowd in Hall H.