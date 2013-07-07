Comic-Con Sunday highlights include ‘Community,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Doctor Who’

Once again, the movie studios have abandoned Sunday at Comic-Con, but thanks to TV, there will be plenty of high profile panels to keep things hopping on July 21.

Many of the big Comic-Con Sunday TV panels in Hall H have become institutions in recent years. Organizers know that “Supernatural,” “Doctor Who” and, as a day-closer FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Sons of Anarchy,” are proven Sunday commodities.

That group will be joined by fan favorites like “Community” and “Breaking Bad” in their first Hall H panels.

It’s such a busy day that the biggest TV sensation of the summer, CBS’ “Under the Dome,” has been slotted off in a corner somewhere (Room 6BCF).

Here are most, but not all, of the Comic-Con TV highlights for Sunday, July 21:

“Supernatural”

10:00-11:00 a.m.

Hall H

Who: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Mark Sheppard will be joined by executive producer Jeremy Carver.

Lowdown: On The CW, “Supernatural” is an unkillable phenomenon, moving from night-to-night and heading into its ninth season. And the beloved drama has been similarly resilient at Comic-Con, filling whatever room it’s stuck in, from Hall H and Ballroom 20 to smaller satellite rooms.

“Breaking Bad”

11:15-12:15

Hall H

Who: Stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R. J. Mitte and Bob Odenkirk, plus creator and executive producer Vince Gilligan.

Lowdown: “Breaking Bad” was a late Comic-Con adopter, but the show has been well received down in San Diego and a Sunday panel celebrating the end of its Emmy-winning run should bring a passionate crowd to Hall H, even if lots of those people will actually just be hanging around for “Doctor Who” afterwards.

George R.R. Martin discusses “Skin Trade”

12:00-1:00 p.m.

Room 25ABC

Who: George R.R. Martin

Lowdown: This is your chance to go ask George R.R. Martin why it’s taking him so long to finish the sixth book in the “Ice and Fire” series and to ask if he’s worried that the HBO series is going to pass him. We’re sure he’s never heard those questions before and will be really amused.

“Doctor Who”

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Hall H

Who: Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman will be joined by Steven Moffat, David Bradley and Mark Gatiss.

Lowdown: The panel’s focus will be on the November 50th anniversary special and on the “An Adventure in Space and Time” telefilm, which will star Bradley as First Doctor William Hartnell.

“Beware the Batman”

1:00-2:00 p.m.

Room 6BCF

Who: Producers Glen Murakami and Mitch Watson and “others.”

Lowdown: Hall H isn’t the only place to catch TV panels on Sunday, so this panel for the new Cartoon Network take on Batman is just another place to catch small screen excitement on a busy day.

“Community”

1:50-2:45 p.m.

Hall H

Who: Stars Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong will be joined by producers Chris McKenna, Andy Bobrow and, in his triumphant return, Dan Harmon.

Lowdown: Do you really need to ask? This will be the first time “Community” has been in Hall H, but the combination of an adored cast and the sure-to-be-wacky Dan Harmon should make this a fun panel, especially the part where they whip out the “Men in Black” mind-erases and make us all forget about the most recent season.

“Under the Dome”

2:15-3:15 p.m.

Room 6BCF

Who: Stars Dean Norris, Mike Vogel and Rachelle Lefevre will be joined by producers Neal Baer, Jack “Lost” Bender and Comic-Con favorite Brian K. Vaughan.

Lowdown: Something tells us that this panel was scheduled when Comic-Con organizers didn’t know that “Under the Dome” was going to average 12+ million viewers in its first two airings on CBS. Now they have a major network smash show and a panel featuring a Comic-Con icon scheduled for an satellite room in the mid-afternoon on Sunday. Weird.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

3:00-3:50 p.m.

Hall H

Who: Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day plus Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder and David Hornsby.

Lowdown: No Kaitlin Olson? No Danny DeVito? Well, it probably won’t be a problem for what is always a lively panel, even if Comic-Con is really pushing the edges of its Sunday schedule. These guys can entertain themselves for 50 minutes, so it hardly matters how much of the crowd sticks around.

“Sons of Anarchy”

3:50-4:40 p.m.

Hall H

Who: Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, Maggie Siff, Kim Coates, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Theo Rossi, Dayton Callie and Jimmy Smits will be joined by producers Kurt Sutter and Paris Barclay.

Lowdown: We find it a bit strange that FX’s smash motorcycle drama has become an end-of-Comic-Con staple, delivering the last major panel for each of the past few years, but there you go. Expect teases from the upcoming season and lots of swearing.