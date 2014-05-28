Dry your tears, ‘Community’ fans: Season 6 might be happening after all

“Community” may not be going bye-bye after all.
After being canceled by NBC earlier this month after five seasons on the air, Dan Harmon's cult comedy series may be seeing new life thanks to Hulu, which is currently in preliminary talks with producer Sony Pictures TV to produce more episodes, according to Deadline.
Though Harmon himself admitted to being “lukewarm” on the prospects for the show airing elsewhere in a Tumblr post he wrote after learning of its cancellation, he quickly added that his laid-back attitude wouldn't last:
“It doesn”t matter right now WHY I”d be lukewarm or if my reasons would be valid, what matters is, I won”t be lukewarm,” he wrote. “I”ll heat up. I said 'eh' on a Friday afternoon, I will change it to a 'sure, let”s talk' on Monday morning and Sony can do their thing. I”m not going to be the guy that recancels cancelled 'Community.'”
Keep in mind that talks with Hulu are early, so hold off on your rejoicing for now, “Community” fans. Nevertheless, this offers a nice ray of hope for those still mourning the show's cancellation.
Yay? Not sure if I will let me self get excited this early in the process.
Deadline is Sony’s lapdog when it comes to trying to gin up interest in its cancelled series. We went through this same exact nonsense when Happy Endings was cancelled last year. Once in a blue moon a show will find a new home, but if every cancelled series that Deadline “reported” was garnering serious interest in a revival actually got one, basic cable would be littered with the reanimated corpses of cancelled shows. It would be The Walking Dead for real.
Point being, I’ll believe that Community is being revived for a sixth season when it actually happens. And not a second before.
I say let it go.
TV,
You know, you disappointed me so much this last season. Trophy Wife. Surviving Jack. Enlisted. Then the Community coup de grace.
That doesn’t even count the idiotic double-blow of Terriers and Chicago Code from a few years back.
But you have a chance to make it right. Like you did with Cougar Town.
Let’s make sure you cousin, HuluPlus is allowed to deliver on the promise of Six Seasons and a Movie, okay? If so, I won’t forget the other transgressions, but the pain will be less and we can be friends again.
Sincerely,
Matt