Dry your tears, ‘Community’ fans: Season 6 might be happening after all

“Community” may not be going bye-bye after all.

After being canceled by NBC earlier this month after five seasons on the air, Dan Harmon's cult comedy series may be seeing new life thanks to Hulu, which is currently in preliminary talks with producer Sony Pictures TV to produce more episodes, according to Deadline.

Though Harmon himself admitted to being “lukewarm” on the prospects for the show airing elsewhere in a Tumblr post he wrote after learning of its cancellation, he quickly added that his laid-back attitude wouldn't last:

“It doesn”t matter right now WHY I”d be lukewarm or if my reasons would be valid, what matters is, I won”t be lukewarm,” he wrote. “I”ll heat up. I said 'eh' on a Friday afternoon, I will change it to a 'sure, let”s talk' on Monday morning and Sony can do their thing. I”m not going to be the guy that recancels cancelled 'Community.'”

Keep in mind that talks with Hulu are early, so hold off on your rejoicing for now, “Community” fans. Nevertheless, this offers a nice ray of hope for those still mourning the show's cancellation.

