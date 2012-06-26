‘Community’ sets Comic-Con panel for Ballroom 20

“Community” is heading to Comic-Con again this year, and more fans will get to see the panel this time around.

Last year’s reportedly overstuffed panel was held in a small ballroom in the nearby Hilton Bayfront hotel — which left hundreds of fans stranded outside. Con organizers have decoded to give the show an upgrade this year, setting the panel in the more spacious Ballroom 20 (capacity: 5,000), according to TV Guide.

Stars Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown and Gillian Jacobs will all take part. Whether Chevy Chase will also attend is to be determined. Donald Glover and Ken Jeong are both unable to take part.

Somewhat conspicuously, there’s no mention of new producers Moses Port and David Guarascio (who recently replaced Dan Harmon) taking part in the panel.

The panel will take place in Ballroom 20 on Friday, July 13 at 10 a.m.