‘Community’ sets Comic-Con panel for Ballroom 20

“Community” is heading to Comic-Con again this year, and more fans will get to see the panel this time around.
Last year’s reportedly overstuffed panel was held in a small ballroom in the nearby Hilton Bayfront hotel — which left hundreds of fans stranded outside. Con organizers have decoded to give the show an upgrade this year, setting the panel in the more spacious Ballroom 20 (capacity: 5,000), according to TV Guide.
Stars Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown and Gillian Jacobs will all take part. Whether Chevy Chase will also attend is to be determined. Donald Glover and Ken Jeong are both unable to take part.
Somewhat conspicuously, there’s no mention of new producers Moses Port and David Guarascio (who recently replaced Dan Harmon) taking part in the panel.
The panel will take place in Ballroom 20 on Friday, July 13 at 10 a.m.
Fans will feel betrayed if they stay on message about Dan, but what can they do? Will be fascinating.
This is going to be so awkward…
So…that means they’re potentially up against The Big Bang Theory Friday in Hall H. Color me amused.
And apparently Jim Rash isn’t one of the stars
Moses Port and David Guarascio have no business showing their faces at Comic-Con. They didn’t do anything for Community yet and I doubt the people attending are excited about their vision for the spin-off (some people call it the 4th season).
Dan Harmon #ThreeSeasonsAndAThankYou
So much information packed into this article … like which comic con … because there is only one isn’t there? Derrrrr
This panel has the potential to be Comic-Con’s most fascinating trainwreck this year. But unless they knocked out a wall or decided to say “F you” to the fire marshal and fill up all the aisles with seats, Ballroom 20 does not hold 5,000 people. Either that or the 3,500-4,000 number I’ve heard over the past decade has been grossly low.
Megan Ganz just confirmed on twitter that she’ll be on the Community panel at Comic Con . At least she will be able to shed a little light on the upcoming season .
It won’t be a trainwreck because it’s just the actors and one of the favourite writers (Ganz). If any of the producers – former or incoming – were present, then it would be a massacre.