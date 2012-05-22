Saying goodbye to the Dan Harmon era of ‘Community’

The news that Dan Harmon was fired as “Community” showrunner still feels like a cruel joke – like fans of the show wished for a fourth season on a monkey’s paw, only to discover that the fourth season would air on Fridays after “Whitney” and not involve the man whose mad genius made “Community” what it was.

Over the weekend, the cast and many of the show’s top writers paid homage to Harmon on Twitter, thanking him for the opportunity and fun that came with his creation. We have no idea what the show will look like under new bosses Moses Port and David Guarascio, but they definitely have a tough, if not impossible, act to follow.

Before we move forward on whatever “Community” is about to become, I first wanted to look back at 10 episodes from the Harmon era – not necessarily the 10 best, but 10 that represent the depth, breadth and insanity of what the show was under his watch.