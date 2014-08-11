Conan O’Brien and Will Arnett react to Robin Williams death during ‘Conan’

It goes without saying that the death of Robin Williams has shocked Hollywood and a good deal of the world. Many people found out about the beloved actor's passing via social media or their local news. For Conan O'Brien and Will Arnett it came during a taping of “Conan” on TBS. It appears the news broke half way through taping, but O'Brien and the show decided to wait until the last segment to discuss it which shocked some of the audience who had no idea.

