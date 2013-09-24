Watch: Conan put on an all ‘Breaking Bad’ show

Last night’s episode of “Conan” was an outright festival of “Breaking Bad” — the entire cast showed up, in suits and everything! Plus Vince Gilligan, who really does seem lovely. I’ve pulled some clips for your viewing pleasure, starting with the super special cold open, where you can see Conan melt in the sun:

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul show us that their faces are just kind of naturally scary:

And then they use those creepy mugs to peer pressure RJ Mitte into getting a tattoo:

Wild! If you’re so inclined, you can see the entire episode here.