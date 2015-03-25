Conan’s website unleashes a Durst alert when you use a secret code

#Conan
03.25.15 3 years ago

If there's one thing that feels great on a Wednesday afternoon, it's thinking about “Jinx” subject Robert Durst's face. That childlike gleam. That handsome grin. Why don't we let him invade our desktop once and for all?

At TeamCoco.com, the website of TBS' “Conan,” something magical happens when you click “CTRL” and “D” simultaneously. A “Durst alert” is issued. I'll leave it to you to discover what that is, but rest assured it is a barrage of good looks you'll cherish for as long as you can stand it. 

