Confirmed: ‘American Idol’s’ Pia Toscano signs with Interscope

“American Idol” season 10 contestant Pia Toscano has signed with Interscope Records, Hitfix has confirmed.

Her first single will come out July 12, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news. Toscano is the third contestant to sign a deal: Winner Scotty McCreery and runner-up Lauren Alaina both inked deals with Mercury Nashville. Interscope and Mercury parent Universal Music Group has first option on signing the “AI” contestants, following “AI”s” switch from Sony Music to UMG.

In April, rumors of Toscano pacting with Interscope were rampant after it appeared that the label had approached songwriters and producers about prepping material for her. Interscope chairman Jimmy Iovine is a mentor on “American Idol”

Toscano will be co-managed by 19/Red Light Management, which has first rights to manage the finalists, with the exception of the winner and runner up. They are both managed by “AI” founder Simon Fuller”s company XIX. If we haven”t lost you yet, remember that Fuller parted ways with 19 last year, but cleverly, and confusingly for all of us, titled his new company XIX. 19/Red Light has also signed management deals with Season 10 finalists Haley Reinhart and James Durbin.

Toscano”s first single, “This Time,” is an “acoustic guitar and beat-driven track,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, written by Ester Dean, who has written hits for Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. She will perform the tune on the “American Idol” tour, which starts July 6 in Salt Lake City.

Her debut album will come out later this year. Rodney Jerkins is one of the producers working on the set.