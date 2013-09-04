Contender Countdown: ‘Gravity’ and ’12 Years A Slave’ storm out of the gate

And we’re back! Yes, it’s your favorite weekly rundown of Best Picture contenders. A snapshot of who’s up, who’s down, who’s got it in the bag and who’s a big whiny pretender.
With Venice almost completed, Telluride in the books and Toronto opening her red carpets to the world, the 2013-2014 awards season is in full swing. Last year, “Silver Linings Playbook” was the surprise at Toronto as “Argo” kept its Telluride momentum going. “Lincoln’s” debut was over a month away and many pundits were getting smoke signals that “Zero Dark Thirty” might not even make its expected end-of-year release. So, yep, a lot can happen between now and Dec. 1st. Telluride, however, was quite, um, telling this year (as it increasingly steals Venice and Toronto’s thunder). A number of films proved their worthiness (or not) there. With that in mind, let’s review the countdown as it stands today, Sept. 5, 2013.
1. “Gravity“
Not only do we have critical raves, notable Academy members James Cameron, Michael Moore, Guillermo Del Toro and producer Frank Marshall have all publicly gushed over the pic. And it hasn’t even hit Toronto yet.
2. “12 Years A Slave“
Could dominate the year-end critics awards. Will have many passionate backers, but can it win?
3. “Captain Phillips“
Public won’t see it until opening night of the New York Film Festival, but word is it delivers and then some.
4. “Nebraska“
The slam-dunk winner of the “we knew they’d like it, but we didn’t know they they’d like it this much” award at Telluride. After the so-so reception at Cannes, Paramount is likely shocked they don’t just have a Best Actor nominee contender on their hands, but a Best Picture player.
5. “Inside Llewyn Davis“
In for the long haul and will easily be the New York and musicians choice.
6. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Hitting that $100 million will help.
7. “August: Osage County“
Lots of voters with lots of Academy friends in that cast. Pass the phone when you’re done, Julia?
8. “American Hustle“
It could be just amazingly commercial. Or, it could be even better than “Silver Linings Playbook.”
9. “Blue Jasmine“
Is it seen as just a showcase for Cate Blanchett or something more? Good question.
10. “Saving Mr. Banks“
Opening night at AFI Fest is a nice platform to launch from. Everyone loves the script, but the clips and trailer have been a bit one note. If there is something special here Disney can’t wait much longer in showing us what it is.
On the outside looking in:
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty“
Big fan of Stiller’s direction. Still not sure this is Oscar fare.
“The Book Thief“
Hear 20th Century Fox loves it, but lord that trailer.
“Foxcatcher“
Will arrive late to the party. Could it crack the Best Picture race or is it all about Steve Carell’s performance?
“Mud“
Heard this movie come up as a favorite from a number of Academy members at Telluride. It might just be too competitive this year or, it’s a Jan. 16 surprise.
“Dallas Buyers Club“
We’ll find out at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend.
“Her“
Spike Jonze’s latest looks like it’s more of a player in the screenplay and Best Actor categories.
“Lone Survivor“
Peter Berg’s redemption? Another late entry hoping to make waves,
“Rush“
Everyone who has seen it thinks it’s the best thing Ron Howard has directed in a long time. Does that make it a Best Picture player, though?
It’s oh so early, but who do you think is in and who do you think is out? Share your thoughts below.
I think Osage will disappoint critically (John Wells? Come on…) and get snubbed ala Dreamgirls come nomination time.
Just a hunch. And Rush will be another American Gangster.
I don’t see how August can disappoint acting wise. These are roles of a liftime.
That’s why I referenced Dreamgirls, which nabbed nominations but no Best Picture slot.
Dreamgirls was made at a time when there were only 5 Best Picture slots, though.
Yeah but United 93, Blood Diamond, The Last King of Scotland, Away from Her and probably even The Prestige and Pan’s Labyrinth would have ranked above Dreamgirls.
By the way, I have the same hunch about August. I have the same hunch with Banks.
I know, but look how crowded this year is looking. I’m just not sure a domestic drama with seemingly dull direction can get through.
It’s a fun pastime to consider what may have made the 10 in years of 5. I imagine Dreamgirls and Pan’s Labyrinth would certainly have made the expanded field, probably as well as United 93. I’m less certain of The Prestige, Last King of Scotland, and Blood Diamond. There’s a real chance The Lives of Others may have outranked them (which would be deserved, of course).
It’s not about roles or quality even. Osage is not the next Dreamgirls because it will have been seen months before the nominations and we’ll know the critical response in time to gauge Oscar expectations. Dreamgirls was anticipated and predicted until mid-December when there hadn’t been enough time yet to register that it was disappointing.
And Labour Day is where????
No Philomena
I meant “No Philomena?”… Obviously, it’s not a question without a question mark…
Before Midnight. And Wolf of Wall Street? Fruitvale Station completely out the game? And though I don’t like the trailer, Monuments Men can’t be written off till seen, surely.
Drinking Buddies. Okay, I know that’s not happening, but it should.
Blue Is The Warmest Color?
“Midnight in Paris” got nominated (in, admittedly, a somewhat weak year), which is overall a weaker film than “Blue Jasmine”. I think its odds of a nomination are good.
For the most part this seems like a pretty simple and accurate breakdown. My only quibbles are regarding Blue Jasmine and Rush. I’m not confident in Jasmine’s chances in a nomination outside of Actress and Screenplay (Supporting Actress too…maybe, if the field turns out weak). It got a lot of “Best of the Year So Far” reviews, but that was a few months ago and excitement has pretty much hushed completely. Lots of late-in-the-year releases will have to underperform for this to have a chance.
With Rush, however, I think it’s got a pretty solid chance. Reviews have ranged from good-to-great thus far, with a lot of talk on Howard’s directing (in a field of 5 this wouldn’t have been a sure-sign of BP love, but in a field of 5-10 it’s more telling). It also has potential for more commercial success compared to some other releases (good reviews+money=AMPAS takes notice). I hear a lot of people on numerous websites categorize this as “2013’s American Gangster,” but remember: American Gangster was before the field of 5-10. Of the films screened at festivals so far, I’d actually rank this up there with Gravity, 12 Years a Slave, Nebraska, and Inside Llewyn Davis as a strong contender.
Wolf of Wall Street?
I think I would place The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Wolf of Wall Street in the Top 10, replacing Saving Mr. Banks and Blue Jasmine. But other than that this is a good list.
I know Prisoners is getting raves for acting and cinematography. Is it too intense for picture?
Finally. 10 nominees is necessary.
Where’s the love for short term 12? One of the years best film the critics love it 98%rotten tomatoes has a lot of buzz surrounding it and of course Brie Larson’s Oscar worthy performance to me its a sleeper for a best picture nom
Im not sure about this list.call me cliche but im putting my twist on it. 1:Riddick 2:Fast6 3:Elysium 4:This is the end 5:HangOver3