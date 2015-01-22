Contender Countdown: Will ‘Boyhood’s’ Oscar destiny be cemented this weekend?

It's been a week since the nominations for the 87th Academy Awards were announced and, well, there certainly isn't euphoria in the air for those residing in the 323 or 310 area codes. The controversy over the lack of nominations for “Selma” still stings (as it should) and following the embarrassing hacked Sony E-mails, it's just another round of considerably negative press for Hollywood. There is almost a sense that another shoe is going to drop and somehow things will get even uglier. Of course, there was a lot of celebrating over the massive box office success for “American Sniper” this past weekend, but it's going to take a lot more blockbusters (they are coming) for Hollywood to feel the weight of all this drama lift off its shoulders. And the Oscars, meant as a time of celebration, may not bring much relief.
As Mr. Tapley has pointedly noted, this weekend's back-to-back guild honors from the Producers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild will truly crown a frontrunner. It's where “American Hustle's” Oscar dreams died last year and could make “Boyhood's” coronation not just likely, but inevitable.
The PGA Awards will announce their winner Saturday night and with seven of the eight Best Picture nominees also PGA-nominated, who they pick will be telling (and the fact that they have a preferential ballot like the Oscars won't hurt either). Granted, the PGA could surprise and reward a non-Oscar nominee such as “Gone Girl” or “Nightcrawler,” but that really would be shocking. If “The Imitation Game” wins, however, and then pulls off a best ensemble honor from SAG? Well, things have gotten very interesting.
More likely, though, “Boyhood” or even “Sniper” will win PGA and “Birdman” or “Grand Budapest” will take SAG. Any win for “Boyhood” is enough to keep its Best Picture frontrunner status in tact. And if Linklater takes the DGA Award next month? Well, there probably won't be much of a surprise in the Best Picture category on Oscar Sunday. And judging by what my fellow Gurus of Gold think in their latest poll, the IFC Films team should rest easy.
Remember this time of relative unsettled-ness. It all changes on Saturday.
With that being said, here's the latest Contender Countdown.
Jan. 22, 2015
1. “Boyhood”
Aiming to prove the naysayers wrong for good.
2. “The Imitation Game”
Happy all that historical accuracy stuff is focused mostly on two other nominees.
3. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Does it really have a better shot to win than its Searchlight stablemate? Well…
4. “Birdman”
Michael Keaton, original screenplay, cinematography and the sound categories are the big plays here.
5. “Selma”
Anecdotal evidence says it plays much better on the big screen than on screener. Might hurt its comeback chances for members who are, sadly, finally getting around to watching it.
6. “American Sniper”
Box office helps the cause, but there are some loud detractors in the Academy (and we're not just talking about Michael Moore).
7. “The Theory of Everything”
Could take home a number of statues including best actor and original score (fingers crossed), and don't be surprised if it takes home adapted screenplay.
8. “Whiplash”
A pretty amazing achievement for a movie that has only grossed $6.6 million at the box office so far (don't get us started on that one…).
Can any film take the frontrunner status from “Boyhood?” Share your thoughts below.
If The Theory of Everything wins screenplay, thing are really wrong with the Academy this year. Its screenplay is just bad. Plain and simple. It is a lesson on how not make a biopic. The script is Oliver Stone’s W levei. The difference is that in one the topic is Stephen Hawking and the olher is George W. Bush. The score and the actors are great too but It would be curious if Redmayne wins for a role Cumberbach played years ago. And both performances are really similar.
I agree. I hated the script. It failed to do anything but surface level digging. It all felt like pre-approved “dont go too far to upset anyone” content, rather than character excavation. Redmayne and Jones deserve recognition for some wonderful work, but I could easily name 20 better films more deserving of a best picture slot this year.
This is a tragically reductive assessment of a film that handles topics like disability, marriage, religion, and infidelity with a delicate touch hard to come by in most films. And it’s all in the script.
Im not trying to be reductive, just expressing an opinion. And perhaps the “delicate touch” is what I didnt like about it. I thought the film was about to make some great statement about infidelity and if its ever ok, or when is it time to let go of your soul mate. But then it never quite got there and glossed over it. WhenI go to the movies, I dont want a pretty package tied up with a bow. I want the real human experience. And thats in the script.
I think your criticisms would be more warranted had it attempted to make some dubious “grand statement.” It’s refreshing because it doesn’t do that. Instead it presents difficult situations and various belief systems (science, Christianity, secularism) without ever diminishing or belittling any viewpoint. That’s called smart, empathetic writing.
Wow. Well, I didnt say “grand”, I said “great”. We obviously have different opinions, and are both entitled to them. Not engaging in anonymous comment section wars, sorry. #byefelicia
Comment section war? Seriously? Sad you had I shut down a mature dialogue with that kind of petulant statement.
American Sniper is just not a good movie. The dialogue is risibly bad and the Chris Kyle character has no arc– he is likable from beginning to end, his worst flaw being his excessive devotion to country.
I really hope neither Theory of Everything or Imitation Game win for Best Picture. I’m so tired of biopics where so many liberties are taken with the truth. And here’s an unpopular opinion: Boyhood was boring. The child actors turned into horrible teen actors. Ellar Coltrane’s droning, repetitive delivery was a killer.
My wish is that we might live in a world where Birdman or Grand Budapest Hotel could win.
I’ve thought a BOYHOOD win has been unfortunately inevitable for a while, so we’ll see if the weekend changes that any. I suspect it will still be the prohibitive front-runner on Monday morning, which kind of takes the fun out of the rest of the Oscar season. I’d love to see a competitive horse race for a change, because it seems like many of the last several winners were pretty much foregone conclusions (at least in my estimation).
That’s not a reflection of my feelings towards BOYHOOD (though I didn’t think it was particularly great), but more a desire to see some more excitement as we head into the Academy Awards.
I would love a SAG ensemble win for The Imitation Game (phenomenal cast especially Knightley and Goode — much more fluid and cohesive than Birdman I thought. Every character had a chance to shine and they seized it ), a BAFTA best supporting actress award for Keira Knightley (a subtle yet resonating performance. One of my favorites of the year. Also, a very underrated actress who has been unfairly maligned by the British press. This is an opportunity to make amends by honoring her work) and an adapted screenplay win at the Oscars (tricky material to pull off. It could have gone the standard biopic route but Graham Moore created something inventive and fresh). That’s all I ask for god. That’s all I am asking for. See, I am not greedy. My demands are reasonable and rational. I’m not asking for much. PLEASE OBLIGE. Thanks!!
Seems like people are falling into one of three camps:
1. The people that are confident Boyhood is winning.
2. The people that are predicting Imitation Game because they assume that’s the kind of film the Academy would most go for. Or they’re just huge fans of the film like Kris.
3. The people that think American Sniper will win everything because it did well at the box office.
I wouldn’t say I’m a “huge fan of the film,” though I think it’s perfectly fine. And even if I was, anyone who has read me for the decade-plus that I’ve done this knows that what I think about a film doesn’t figure into Oscar predictions. Rather, I would say I’m reporting on how beloved it is within the Academy. “Boyhood” is, too. We’ll see which one weathers the preferential ballot storm the best. Saturday will tell all.
Though I wonder why I’m still having to make this point after Tyldum showed up in both the DGA and Oscar director line-ups. Maybe you forgot a fourth group:
4) People who hate “The Imitation Game” and therefore expect everyone else to feel the same even though they’ve pretty much been proven wrong by guild and Academy assessments.
I was joking about you being a superfan of Imitation Game Kris.
And I don’t hate Imitation Game or anything. It just seems like the people predicting it don’t even like it all that much and were only predicting it because it seemed like the old out of touch voters in the Academy loved it.
I know you’re not a Sasha Stone or Jeff Wells and let your personal preferences affect everything. Though I guess that’ll be put to the test now that Birdman is the favorite. When Birdman won PGA, you were probably like Bobby “The Brain” Heenan during the 1992 Rumble when Monsoon announced that Ric Flair had passed Rick Martel for longest time lasting in the match. “Give ’em the title! That’s good enough for me!”
Boyhood is by a country mile the worst of the eight contenders: Too long, too boring, no plot, no drama, no humor. Ethan Hawk is annoying as hell; Arquette’s character is one of the most stupid i ever saw in film.
American Sniper is the worst of the Best Picture contenders, and unlike most of the voting members of the Academy, I’ve seen all the nominees.
BUDAPEST is the least of the 8. Not even close.
B-b-b-b-but what about 818?
PGA: Yeah, it’s Boyhood and it’s not even close. There’s no race here (though I wouldn’t mind if Budapest or Whiplash wins).
SAG: Either Birdman or Budapest. Though if Boyhood wins, it’s just further indication that the race is over (although some people will still insist it isn’t even if wins both plus the DGA).
I’m sticking with BOYHOOD until proven otherwise.
Once the other fall films came up less than roses, BOYHOOD took over the top spot and hasn’t been knocked off of it. Love BIRDMAN myself, but, it just doesn’t have the broad appeal of a BOYHOOD.
IMITATION GAME, SNIPER & BUDAPEST will likely siphon votes from each other rather than either BIRDMAN or, especially, BOYHOOD, leaving the Linklater still in the lead
I suspect the PGA will reward Linklater because of the very big risk he and IFC took on “Boyhood” — a risk that paid off. The film, from a producer’s POV, could have gone wrong in so many ways, over so many years. Instead, it’s being called a modern classic. …. “Birdman” has some of that same degree of difficulty — a technical feat that represents on a producer’s vision (as much as a director’s, though as with “Boyhood,” the director is here is one of the producers). Any film beyond these two strikes me as an unlikely winner.
‘Boyhood’ will take home both the PGA and the DGA, but the SAG will be going to ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel.’
Though ‘Boyhood’ is completely locked-in for top honors with the Academy, it would not surprise me for a second if ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ walked away with Best Picture. Not for one second. Tied for the most nominations (including critical ones for Directing and Editing), showing up at virtually every guild imaginable, and a probable SAG win. It has the ability of being a palatable alternative and could totally be the story of ‘Crash’ all over again.
(But ‘Boyhood’ is still going to win Best Picture!)
Boyhood appears to be the Mitt Romney of the 2012 GOP primary. The other films will all get their moment of “I wish…” But ultimately Boyhood, like Romney, will be the one that most everyone feels ok enough with to win while the others splinter the anti- Boyhood vote.
I hope the three big guild awards each go to a different movie. I just want an exciting race. The last time PGA, DGA, and SAG all went to different movies was 10 years ago when Sideways won SAG, The Aviator won PGA, and Million Dollar Baby won DGA. But I hope it goes a step further this year, and BAFTA also picks a different movie.
PGA- The Imitation Game
DGA- Boyhood
SAG- Birdman
BAFTA- The Grand Budapest Hotel
What wins in that scenario?
“If” Linklater wins DGA? lol