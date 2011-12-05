Contest: Win a ‘Super 8’ DVD

12.05.11 7 years ago 21 Comments

We’re closing in on the holiday season, so what better time to start up our contest circuit? The swag is coming fast and furious and I need to unload it before it takes over my dining room table like a fungus. #humblebrag

Paramount Pictures has been giving it the old college try on bringing “Super 8” back around and situating it in or near the awards conversation. The film — which you’ll recall wasn’t exactly a high mark for me this year — was beloved by many and I imagine a number of readers would like a crack at some free goodies. So let’s give this a whirl.

I have two DVD copies of “Super 8” to give away. So if you want one, help Paramount make its case for the film in the awards season. In 100 words or less, explain why the film is, to you, one of the year’s finest and why it deserves serious Oscar consideration. The two answers that come closest to making me consider the implications of the argument (since, alas, no argument is likely to outright convince me) get the spoils.

Deadline is Wednesday at noon, PT, and I’ll note the winners in the comments section here. Now… Go!

