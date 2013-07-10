Cote de Pablo leaving ‘NCIS’ after eight seasons

Zita David is taking leave of her “NCIS” duties – permanently.
Actress Cote de Pablo has decided not to renew her contract for Season 11 of the top-rated CBS drama in the fall – though she will be appearing long enough to wrap up her character’s storyline.
“We respect Cote”s decision, thank her for being an important part of the ‘NCIS’ team, and for eight terrific years playing Ziva David”, read a joint statement sent out by CBS and CBS TV Studios. “Cote and CBS share a great respect for the ‘NCIS’ audience, and we look forward to working with her and the producers on appropriate closure in this chapter of Ziva”s story.”
The actress has been with the series since the beginning of Season 3. She won an ALMA Award for her role in 2011.
“I”ve had 8 great years with ‘NCIS’ and Ziva David,” said De Pablo in a statement. “I have huge respect and affection for Mark, Gary, Michael, David, Rocky, Pauley, Brian, Sean, all of the team and CBS. I look forward to finishing Ziva”s story.”
“NCIS” was the top-rated show in total viewers for the 2012-13 season, averaging 21.34 million viewers an episode.
Will you be sad to see De Pablo go, “NCIS” fans? Sound off in the comments.
[Source: Deadline]
Please reconsider! I don’t know if I will watch the show after you she leaves, I need the whole gang
I mean I respect her decision too but like you say the show will NEVER be the same without De Pablo or Ziva as we know her and it will be REALLY sad when she leaves is not the same situation as it was with Kate (Sasha Alexander) cuz she was just in 2 seasons and it was still sad when she left but ZIVA I just can’t see the show moving on without her….
I hate to see her leave, but it’s not the end of the world. I’m more of a Mark Harmon fan myself. If he ever left that would be another story though.
After she is off the show, I’m no longer watching NCIS
No don’t go the only reason y I like the show is because of Ziva I didn’t like it when Kate was there now I don’t want 2 watch the show anymore
It won’t be the same without her….. and I don’t think CBS will find a single WOMAN in the world to replace Cote/Ziva
I totally agree!
I just can’t believe it and I just have to say the show will NEVER be the same without Ziva and all she did in the show like Tiva or the grammatical corrections and the story she has with Tony and Gibbs but….. it breaks my heart to see this and I’ll just say one more thing ” We’ll miss you Cote/Ziva a lot we will NEVER forget you thank you for the fun and action you put on this Amazing show we love you.”
Such a shame. I loved a woman character who was more bad-ass than the men but who could also be sexy as all get out. Really enjoyed the character, and Cote really brought her to life. I hope you’re leaving because YOU want to, Cote, and not because you’re being forced to leave…
Cote de Pablo is from Chile.
I thought she was from Colombia.
Just don’t let Ziva die, so that she can return every once in a while.
Unlike Kate and Jenny, they will not be killing off Ziva David. The door will be open for her to do guest appearances. And fans breathe a sigh of relief!
show won’t be the same without her – i’m so sad that she’s leaving.
No Tiva? No NCIS :'( huge ziva fan and even bigger cote fan but ncis IS her family and she belongs there. I can’t even fathom the proper way to take her away from the show. I can’t watch ncis without her. We NEED ZIVA ELIZEBETH DAVID BACK!!!!! Heartbroken :'( </3
This show has always been a bit fluff for me but the character of Ziva took any pleasure out of it for me; I personally don’t like the character nor do I think the actress is overflowing with talent. I watch periodically but will check it out again when she is gone. New blood could be a good thing –
I’m confused. Is it ZITA or ZIVA who will be leaving. They are Identical Twins. More on this later as very few people know this. Zita has had breast enhancements, and I believe Ziva wants to do the same (finally!). Therefore, Ziva wants to walk away from NCIS, with no pressure during her healing period.
Good luck “Buttons”, as her sister and friends call her because of her “nips”
Oh, HELL NO !!!!! Pay her what she wants. The show will most definitely NOT be the same without Ziva. Geeezzzz. If she is killed off, the same way “Kate” was, I’ll have to stop watching. At the very least, Ziva should marry Tony, and thus still be around for “guest” appearances. That would work, no ?
One gets over a watch. You never get over a loved one.
I will never get over thhe loss of ziva and cote on ncis:((
Nooooooooooo
Nooooo, ziva can’t leave!!!! She is the best part of the show!! What will happen to Tiva!? They just cannot kill ziva off. She has made the show for eight incredible years. She will be missed more than she will ever know.
Of course I am sad to see her go. She gave a certain mystique to her character as a former Mosad officer and everyone on the team had great chemistry. But you could say the same of Sasha Alexander when she was on the team, as well. It will be hard adjusting to another change, another transition, but lets just trust the NCIS/CBS team to have the instincts to do it right another time. Good luck to you Cote, whatever you are planning for your future!
THAT SUCKS THAT COTE IS LEAVING NCIS. SHE IS THE ONLY REASON I WATCH. GUESS I WON’T BE WATCHING ANYMORE.
finally! worst character on TV, worst acting on TV…. all the show needs is Gibbs, Tony, Abby, Ducky, McGee and Palmer
Really? Come on at least be nice
troll alert, troll alert…LOL
Extremely sad that she is not returning as Ziva who is such a part of this incredible team of people that make this show such a hit. No one can step into that team. Very sad that she chose to leave this wonderful ensemble.
I hate that Ms. de Pablo is leaving the show, but Ziva will still be with us. We named the puppy we got last year Ziva.
NO,NO,NO… Ziva can’t leave! Pay her anything she wants to stay. I have been NCIS’S biggest fan since the pilot episode, Yankee White. Please Cote/Ziva don’t leave. It will not be the same!
NCIS is one of the few TV shows I watch regularly. If Ziva is not on NCIS, I probably will not watch it nearly as much.
It’s not just the money. She stated 8 years is a long time and it is time for her to move on.
NO,NO,NO…. Ziva can’t leave. I have never missed an episode of NCIS, I love that show and Ziva is wonderful. CBS, pay her anything she wants, just don’t let her leave!
Cote De Pablo is a great actress and the show will not be the same without her. She is very talented and fits her part perfectly. Whatever the reason for her departure, i’m sure there”s a good reason. I don’t want to see her go but with her great talent she will flurrish in Hollywood. It wood be nice to see her acting in the BIG screen. Wish her the best luck in her career. God bless you Cote De Pablo.
I hope she and Tony bump nasties once before she leaves. you know thet both want it.
I can’t imagine how they will replace her. She made Tony grow up and kept him in his place, where he clearly had no respect for Cate (going through her purse, listening to her voice mails, etc.). The writers did a masterful job of bringing in Ziva to replace Cate, but where do you go know? Fans (nor the team, for that matter) will not accept a weak woman as a replacement, but a strong woman would just be seen simply as a replacement.
I believe this will be NCIS’ final year. I don’t think it will get cancelled, but I think they’ll realize that it’s finally time to call it a day…
OH! What will Tony Do?
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!
I have been a huge “Ziva” fan, but I liked “Kate” too. It will be interesting to see what these excellent writers do to fill the void. It is a great, series.
NO she can’t go. She make the whole show.. sad.:(
One person doesn’t make a show,I am sorry but Ilike her to but the show will still be the best even if people say they want watch it,it’s just a show..I love Ncis my favorite show never miss it but it’s because of all of them..
Yes I will be really sad. She seems like member of our family, I guess she doesn’t want to be typed casted, but we will still miss you!!!!
Soooo very saaaad! Hard to break up a great family, her personality and zest brought a lot to the show and this cannot be replaced by anyone, they tried to get her to stay, more $$$$ etc. But she plainly is done, Good Luck NCIS!
Ziva is a “weapon”!
You are leaving me defenseless!
just when I thought everything was fine – got Tom Hanks’ son gone and Vance finally acting human – now the hottest babe on the planet decides she is weary of being the hottest babe on the planet and that it’s just not enough of a career for her. damn
will miss her a lot. hope she decides at some point to return in the future.
Our family is SO VERY SAD to see Ziva go….we are huge NCIS fans….we sit together every Tuesday night and watch the show. It was sad when Kate was killed off….please at least don’t kill Ziva. It would be nice to think that she just may come back some day.
NOOOOOOOOOO!!!! Oh the humanity! Don’t leave us Cote.
I can’t believe it! When “Ziva” came on the show, I couldn’t stand the character. Thought I’d have to give up my favorite show. But Cote and the writers did such a great job of humanizing her and making her a part of the NCIS “family,” that she’s become a treasured part of the team for me. I will really miss Cote and “Ziva.” I hope my show can withstand this casting change. I’m not ready for NCIS to end.
The show was a hit in seasons 1 and 2. Ziva’s character made it interesting. I’m of the opinion that the producers will come up with someone else to play the part and maybe a hot nerd will emerge. Love the show.
I am sorry to see her leave, I wish her the best, because she is the best! Thank you for all the great NCIS shows.
Admittedly, I’m still not over the loss of “Kate”, yet Ziva has done a nice job as her replacement! Good luck to her! I think I’ll “handle” my grief better this time.
I am sick that Ziva/Cote has decided to leave the show. No one I know liked Kate, but my friends and I love Ziva. Many of us did not become addicted to the show until Ziva came on the scene. Ziva you are great and will be missed more than you can know !
I couldn’t stand whiny Kate, even though it was a shock the way she was killed off I still was glad to see her go. When Ziva came on it became GREAT, loved the way she had to earn Gibb’s respect & trust. They are definitely a family.
Sorry to see her go, as I was when Sasha left. But I will always watch NCIS. Love the show.
I am a huge fan and will really miss “Ziva” but I wish PC the very best and brightest future. Thank you for all the thrills and smiles.
I’ll certainly miss “Ziva” – Cote has made an amazing acting performance of the role provided for her. Way to go Cote!! Thank you for your efforts.
Yes, I was a late comer to and had to buy all the dvd’s and grew addicted, she was great in her part but I’m sure it was very hard physical work to do her part. Is she retiring or is it just that she is done with NCIS?
She was great but she has made her decision to leave and im sure the show will continue to be great and they will replace her with some one as good or better, count on it
I LOVE THE SHOW/AND AM VERY SAD COTE IS LEAVING/SHE HAS A PART THAT MAKES THE SHOW SO EXCITING.SHE FITS THE PART. SINCE SHE APPEARED ON THE SHOW I HAVE NOT STOP WATCHING IT..I DID NOT CARE FOR THE OTHER ACTRESS KATE…I LOVE COTE ACTIONS/VOICE/AND POWER AS A GREAT ACTRESS…WHERE WILL SHE GO?
ZIVA cant leave/i probably wont watch ncis anymore..
i love the team now/ all of the team /they all fit together..they cant split up…
I remember when Sasha Alexander left the show and we thought that’s it the show will never be the same . It was not the same,it was BETTER !! My husband and I watch it every Tuesday night. My husband was who told me about this and I told him he didn’t know what he was talking about. I will pay for this for a long time to come.He will never let me live it down. Thanks a lot Cote. I wonder who will replace her.It will have to be someone awsome.Ziva’s shoes are big to fill. I Hope we see her as a guest star every once in a while.I hope what ever she does makes her happy and satisfied as an actor.Bye Bye Cote you will be missed more than you know.
I have to see Tony and Ziva finally share their dedicated feelings for one another…I do agree…the show will suffer a great loss when she is gone…..will be challenging to watch without her but I respect the fact that she wants to move on…..
she is an absolute joy on the show..from every feature- looks…badass…funny lines….etc… WE LOVE ZIVA and the intrigue she infuses to the show with Tony….they must share their love if she is to leave the show……Tony deserves to find his true love with Ziva…….Agreed????