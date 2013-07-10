Cote de Pablo leaving ‘NCIS’ after eight seasons

Zita David is taking leave of her “NCIS” duties – permanently.

Actress Cote de Pablo has decided not to renew her contract for Season 11 of the top-rated CBS drama in the fall – though she will be appearing long enough to wrap up her character’s storyline.

“We respect Cote”s decision, thank her for being an important part of the ‘NCIS’ team, and for eight terrific years playing Ziva David”, read a joint statement sent out by CBS and CBS TV Studios. “Cote and CBS share a great respect for the ‘NCIS’ audience, and we look forward to working with her and the producers on appropriate closure in this chapter of Ziva”s story.”

The actress has been with the series since the beginning of Season 3. She won an ALMA Award for her role in 2011.

“I”ve had 8 great years with ‘NCIS’ and Ziva David,” said De Pablo in a statement. “I have huge respect and affection for Mark, Gary, Michael, David, Rocky, Pauley, Brian, Sean, all of the team and CBS. I look forward to finishing Ziva”s story.”

“NCIS” was the top-rated show in total viewers for the 2012-13 season, averaging 21.34 million viewers an episode.

Will you be sad to see De Pablo go, “NCIS” fans? Sound off in the comments.

[Source: Deadline]