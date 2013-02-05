Counting down Robert De Niro’s 10 best performances as he seeks a third Oscar

For an actor who hasn’t courted much publicity in recent years, Robert De Niro suddenly appears to be everywhere at once. Yesterday, in addition to attending the Academy’s official nominees luncheon, he showed up at Grauman’s Chinese Theater to have his hands and footprints cast in the ceremonial cement of many a Hollywood legend. That evening, meanwhile, the American Cinematheque kicked off a three-day restrospective of De Niro’s work with a screening of his current nomination vehicle, “Silver Linings Playbook” — followed by a Q&A with the actor, introduced by Harvey Weinstein himself.
If this sudden, uncharacteristic availability is evidently all part of a ramped-up campaign to snare De Niro his third Oscar — a possibility that, given the popularity of the film and the malleability of the field, remains strong — it’s a pleasure simply to see him up and at ’em. The 69-year-old screen legend has never stopped working — far from it, as he consistently pops up in at least one film a year — but he’s nonetheless felt like a spent force for far too long, granting his considerable presence to many less-than-considerable films, and looking none too enthused in the process.
“Silver Linings Playbook,” in which he’s alternately boisterous and affecting as the cantankerous, football-mad dad of Bradley Cooper’s bipolar misfit, may not rank among the most remarkable roles of De Niro’s remarkable career, but in it, he seems more emotionally engaged and attentive to detail than he has been in any number of “Righteous Kills” or “Hide and Seeks” over recent years. It offers a gentle reminder of the gifts still held by the fiercely committed, creative Method actor who enjoyed one of the hottest hot streaks of anyone in his craft in the 1970s and early 1980s, and it’s no surprise that his peers in the Academy have rewarded him with a nomination — his first in 21 years, and his seventh overall.
Now, then, seemed the perfect time to celebrate De Niro’s career with a Top 10 list. A simple Best Performances countdown may seem obvious, but with a filmography so large and rich in pickings, it was irresistible — it’s hard to imagine too many people’s lists of favorite De Niro turns looking entirely alike, after all.
Of course, as much as one often uses lists like these to draw attention to outstanding but less celebrated work, a few classic titles feel mandatory in a De Niro Top 10. It eemed inevitable that my list would wind up being rather Scorsese-centric — among others, how do you not include “Raging Bull” and “Taxi Driver,” in which the actor’s technical expertise merged with a less tangible grasp of screen iconography? Both performances have entered the screen acting canon almost without dispute, but have scarcely beened rendered less thrilling by consensus.
As such inarguables filled the list, though, I found myself disappointed by what I was leaving out, from an early breakthrough like “Bang the Drum Slowly” to a later time-marker like “City by the Sea,” which isn’t quite the idle shrug of a performance most would have you believe. There are great films on the sidelines that nearly made the cut, including “1900” and “Once Upon a Time in America”; there are decidedly average ones too, like “Stanley and Iris” and “Falling in Love,” both of which put his underexplored skills as a romantic lead to work opposite actresses willing to work at his level.
Not all seven of his Oscar nominations are featured, either — the Academy has largely done well by De Niro, catching onto his talent reasonably early and recognizing much of his most vital work, but perhaps not everything he’s done has received its due. Check out the Top 10 gallery below — I’d call it his own silver linings playbook, if that meant anything at all — and be sure to share your own reflections on De Niro’s career in the comments.
I like his comedic roles the best, but I doubt he could have pulled off Big.
I am SO GLAD that you included Midnight Run. Incredibly underrated film.
Here’s an alternate list of great De Niro performances: Brazil, Once Upon a Time in America, Awakenings, The Mission, Jackie Brown, A Bronx Tale, and Casino
I was upset to see “Awakenings” go unmentioned. It’s not a great film or anything, not bad either, just very sentimental. But that acting on display is spectacular and he and a very subtle Robin Williams elevate the film.
otherwise, very good list.
With all due respect? Any role wherein he does not cry. I can’t handle the tears. My top ten list is as ff, though I have not see every movie of his:
In no particular order:
Heat
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle [I liked how he spoofed himself :)]
Casino [his best in a Scorsese film]
Jackie Brown [didn’t like the film, though]
Taxi Driver
Godfather II
Cape Fear
Men of Honor
Machete
Etc.
Honorable mention: Ronin.
The man is a legend. Sad that he’s been phoning it in so often over the last twenty years.
Off topic: Can you make these for people who aren’t on the radar for any particular reason at the moment?
Seconded!
I know I may be the only one, but I’d put ‘Everybody’s Fine’ in his Top 10. A poorly marketed film that flew under the radar. Albeit cookie-cutter and conventional in some ways, also quite dark and daring in others.
Heat.
Heat!
“HEAT” his best movie and the best movie EVER
Heat! Jackie Brown! Awakenings!
1. Awakenings
2. Godfather: Part II
3. Raging Bull
4. Taxi Driver
5. Once Upon a Time In America
6. Mean Streets
7. Cape Fear
8. The Deer Hunter
9. Silver Linings Playbook
10. Midnight Run
actually, switch Raging Bull and Taxi Driver
Glad you cited THE KING OF COMEDY. I think it’s his best acting to date. James Naremore even devoted part of his book on film acting to that performance.
It’s great to see “Angel Heart” on here. Yes, it’s a bit ridiculous, but I admire its (and De Niro’s) panache.
There is an unforgettable scene in GODFATHER II in which young Vito stands wordless and helpless watching his seriously ill son. He’s framed in a doorway with his arms crossed, and his facial expressions and body language convey more than most actors can with a lengthy speech. That is the De Niro who has enriched the art of film more than any of his flops can diminish it.
Love this list, Guy, especially the New York, New York ranking! I’m not the biggest fan of Midnight Run–Brazil or Jackie Brown would have replaced it on my list–but I think it’s time for a re-watch.
No Heat????
Goodfellas?
“Once Upon a Time in America”, which is also the best film he’s ever been on (it’s a tight race, I know, but Leone wins).
Nobody else mentioned it, so I have to say it… DeNiro was amazing in Wag the Dog.
I’m glad that New York, New York was included since it’s definitely underrated, but my favorite De Niro performances – other than the already chosen roles in Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Cape Fear – are in Awakenings and Analyze This. This Boy’s Life and Silver Linings Playbook had their good moments too, and I have a soft spot for Backdraft and Marvin’s Room even though De Niro’s not in either one very much.
No Once Upon a Time in America? Come on!
Of course, the fact that none of those movies was made after 1991 it’s depressing- it’s like seeing one of those world class athletes (of any sport) that keeps competing well in to their 40’s or 50’s, even though they are a shadow of their former selves and can only compete in minor leagues.
No Goodfellas? Casino? My ten:
Mean Streets
Heat
Brazil
Goodfellas
Casino
Once Upon a Time in America
The Deer Hunter
Godfather Part II
Raging Bull
Taxi Driver