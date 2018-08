In the latest gleefully-twisted video from the team over at Cracked.com, the beloved Disney fairytale genre receives a liberal infusion of baby corpses, bear torture, potty humor, Jews reimagined as chirpy forest critters and “thief hand”-adorned Jesus statues, all wrapped up in a song-and-dance number performed by an anti-Semitic version of Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.” Aren’t you happy you came here?

