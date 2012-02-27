Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads ‘Guilty’ for FOX pilot

02.27.12 6 years ago
Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. is contemplating a shift to the small screen,  signing on for the lead in the FOX drama pilot “Guilty.”
According to a variety of media reports — this time we’ll credit HollywoodReporter.com — Gooding will play Billy Remz, an ethically challenged defense attorney who is disbarred for a crime he didn’t commit (or something), but continues to use his legal background to fight crime and attempt to bring down the people who set him up. 
The pilot was written by Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim and will be directed by McG. Eva Amurri Martino and Julian Morris were previously cast.
Gooding won an Oscar for “Jerry Maguire.”
Since then, his credits have included “A Murder of Crows,” “In the Shadows,” “Dirty,” “End Game,” “Hero Wanted,” “Linewatch,” “The Way of War,” “The Devil’s Tomb,” “Lies & Illusions,” “Hardwired,” “The Hit List,” “Sacrifice,” “Wrong Turn At Tahoe” and, of course, “Daddy Day Camp.”

