CulturePop No. 44 – Mark McGrath of ‘Sharknado 2’ and Sugar Ray

Mark McGrath may be one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, and it's paid off — though he's still going out on the road with Sugar Ray as part of the Under the Sun tour kicking off in June, he's also found a second career in front of the cameras. He'll be appearing in “Sharknado 2: The Second One” on July 31 (9:00 p.m. on Syfy). Melinda and I (who could not get “Fly” out of our heads pretty much the entire time, dammit) taked to McGrath about pretty much everything you can imagine, from the last American rock god to freezing with sharks. Oh, and we kind of got him to take off his shirt. Too bad for you this is an audio-only podcast. Here's the rundown:

:50 Kid Rock and Sugar Ray

2:10 Stone Temple Pilots

2:20 Who is the last American rock star? Mark McGrath knows

2:40 …and it's someone who came after Scott Weiland

2:55 Kid Rock

3:50 Scott Weiland's slithery thing

5:00 DJs

6:40 What do you think about DJs, listeners? Mark wants to know.

7:00 Melinda has trivia questions for the three time winner of VH1's “Rock & Roll Jeopardy”

9:05 Playing Graham Nash and Joe Walsh

10:40 The trick to winning Jeopardy, people! Seriously!

11:45 Getting stumped by radio jocks

12:30 The Jeff Probst curse

12:55 He works hard for the money

13:25 What happened to “Don't Forget the Lyrics” and “Killer Karaoke”

14:50 Why he needs to grow a ZZ Top beard

15:05 We make him take off his shirt

16:50 Melinda accuses me of having a fetish for backs. If you have a back fetish, Mark and Melinda want to know.

17:35 “Sharknado 2”!

18:17 Why you have to be convicted, and Ian Ziering sets the tone

19:20 How he got sucked into “Sharknado”

20:15 Who he's playing

20:45 He was approached

21:20 It was polar vortex cold

22:25 Getting mobbed by “Sharknado” fans

22:59 He does the most acting he's ever had to do, so he's not dying right away, people

23:25 It's not “My Left Foot,” if you're wondering

25:00 We get distracted by the photo from the Rolling Stones' performance at Altamont Speedway in 1969. I think we were a little loopy at this point

25:55 Under the Sun tour

26:25 Parting ways with Art Alexakis of Everclear

27:40 90s nostalgia

29:40 “Ice, Ice Baby” is a '90s song and don't you forget it!

30:05 Where are the girls? He tried, he did!

32:15 Blues Traveler, Uncle Cracker, Smashmouth, who gets the headline slot? Depends

35:20 The art of writing a lyric that says scumbag wrapped in roses

36:20 Marrying the girl he met in 1994 — in 2009

37:55 The babies changed everything

39:55 He has it all, and he's comfortable with who he is now

41:10 The McG story (the director) and how they got a deal. Newbie musicians, listen

44:20 Why he knows fame is fleeting — so many smart people helped make Sugar Ray happen

45:10 When he was told he can't really sing — as he's about to sing “Fly” in the recording studio

46:40 Why being nice pays off

48:35 Comic-Con — he might be there, so bring your posters!