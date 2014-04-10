CulturePop No. 44 – Mark McGrath of ‘Sharknado 2’ and Sugar Ray

Mark McGrath may be one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, and it's paid off — though he's still going out on the road with Sugar Ray as part of the Under the Sun tour kicking off in June, he's also found a second career in front of the cameras. He'll be appearing in “Sharknado 2: The Second One” on July 31 (9:00 p.m. on Syfy). Melinda and I (who could not get “Fly” out of our heads pretty much the entire time, dammit) taked to McGrath about pretty much everything you can imagine, from the last American rock god to freezing with sharks. Oh, and we kind of got him to take off his shirt. Too bad for you this is an audio-only podcast. Here's the rundown:
:50 Kid Rock and Sugar Ray
2:10 Stone Temple Pilots
2:20 Who is the last American rock star? Mark McGrath knows
2:40 …and it's someone who came after Scott Weiland
2:55 Kid Rock
3:50 Scott Weiland's slithery thing
5:00 DJs
6:40 What do you think about DJs, listeners? Mark wants to know.
7:00 Melinda has trivia questions for the three time winner of VH1's “Rock & Roll Jeopardy”
9:05 Playing Graham Nash and Joe Walsh
10:40 The trick to winning Jeopardy, people! Seriously!
11:45 Getting stumped by radio jocks
12:30 The Jeff Probst curse
12:55 He works hard for the money
13:25 What happened to “Don't Forget the Lyrics” and “Killer Karaoke”
14:50 Why he needs to grow a ZZ Top beard
15:05 We make him take off his shirt
16:50 Melinda accuses me of having a fetish for backs. If you have a back fetish, Mark and Melinda want to know.
17:35 “Sharknado 2”!
18:17 Why you have to be convicted, and Ian Ziering sets the tone
19:20 How he got sucked into “Sharknado”
20:15 Who he's playing
20:45 He was approached
21:20 It was polar vortex cold
22:25 Getting mobbed by “Sharknado” fans
22:59 He does the most acting he's ever had to do, so he's not dying right away, people
23:25 It's not “My Left Foot,” if you're wondering
25:00 We get distracted by the photo from the Rolling Stones' performance at Altamont Speedway in 1969. I think we were a little loopy at this point
25:55 Under the Sun tour
26:25 Parting ways with Art Alexakis of Everclear
27:40 90s nostalgia
29:40 “Ice, Ice Baby” is a '90s song and don't you forget it!
30:05 Where are the girls? He tried, he did!
32:15 Blues Traveler, Uncle Cracker, Smashmouth, who gets the headline slot? Depends
35:20 The art of writing a lyric that says scumbag wrapped in roses
36:20 Marrying the girl he met in 1994 — in 2009
37:55 The babies changed everything
39:55 He has it all, and he's comfortable with who he is now
41:10 The McG story (the director) and how they got a deal. Newbie musicians, listen
44:20 Why he knows fame is fleeting — so many smart people helped make Sugar Ray happen
45:10 When he was told he can't really sing — as he's about to sing “Fly” in the recording studio
46:40 Why being nice pays off
48:35 Comic-Con — he might be there, so bring your posters!
