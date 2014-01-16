CW confirms Wonder Woman prequel ‘Amazon’ officially dead

(CBR) Along with the flurry of news regarding upcoming TV shows at the currently ongoing Television Critics Association press tour comes confirmation of one that isn’t heading to screens: The CW ‘s “Amazon,” the formerly in-development Wonder Woman prequel first announced in 2012.

“We did not go forward with it,” CW president Mark Pedowitz is quoted by The Hollywood Reporter . This is the second failed attempt in recent years to bring Wonder Woman back to the small screen; a David E. Kelley-written pilot at NBC was produced in 2011, but plagued by bad buzz and ultimately declined.

The DC Comics icon will be seen in live-action in the near future, though, as played by Gal Gadot in the still-untitled 2015 “Man of Steel” sequel.

Pedowitz didn’t completely dismiss the possibility that a Wonder Woman show could surface on his network at some point in the future.

“It all depends on the script,” Pedowitz is quoted. “We were very careful with ‘Arrow’ and we’re being very careful with ‘Flash.’ These are iconic characters so we’re going to be very careful with Wonder Woman. You only get one shot before you get bit.”

Along with “The Flash,” DC properties “Hourman” and “iZombie” are also in active development at The CW, which is half-owned by DC Comics corporate parent Warner Bros. Additionally, “Gotham” has a series commitment at Fox, and NBC has ordered a “Constantine” pilot.

“Amazon,” described as a “Smallville”-esque take on Wonder Woman’s early years, didn’t make the 2013-2014 pilot season cut, but was later said to still be in development. This past July, the project was said to be on hold, while the network focused on “Flash.”