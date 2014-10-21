CW gives full-season orders to ‘The Flash’ and ‘Jane the Virgin’

#The Flash
10.21.14 4 years ago

CW gives full-season orders to “The Flash” and “Jane the Virgin”
CW president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement: “We have had a fantastic start to our season this year, with 'The Flash' launching as our most-watched series premiere ever, and 'Jane the Virgin” recognized as the best new show this season by critics across the country.”

FX cancels “The Bridge” after 2 seasons
The border drama starring Diane Kruger-Demian Bichir ended its run earlier this month with a disappointing 1 million viewers.

TOPICS#The Flash
TAGSJane the Virginthe bridgeThe Flash

