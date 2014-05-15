CW unveils its fall schedule: “Flash” paired with “Supernatural” on Tuesdays

“The Originals” is joining “Jane the Virgin” on Mondays, while “iZombie,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Messengers” are being saved for midseason. The rest of the schedule will remain intact. PLUS: CW is moving away from teen-skewing dramas.