Daft Punk didn’t perform at the VMAs: Watch a music video teaser instead

Daft Punk didn’t perform at the 2013 MTV VMAs after all — even after all the hullabaloo — but at least viewers got a new music video teaser out of it.

The French duo walked the red carpet and appeared in backstage footage for this year’s ceremony, held at the Brooklyn Barclays Center.

However, when it came time for an official show appearance, Daft Punk only presented a clip from their music video to “Lose Yourself to Dance” before sharing a mic (read: not talking into a mic) with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers to present the Video Music Award for Best Female Video, which went to Taylor Swift (“I Knew You Were Trouble”).

“Lose Yourself to Dance” features both aforementioned musicians, who also co-star with Daft Punk in summer jam “Get Lucky.” That in consideration, the videos for those two separate songs were likely shot at the same time, in the same way, which doesn’t offer much new to fans.

Still, the pair looked sharp in their helmets and sequined jackets and even got a hearty “Hi!” from Swift as she accepted her award.

Earlier this month, “The Colbert Report” was supposedly going to host Daft Punk for Stephen Colbert’s music special, but MTV claimed they had first dibs and exclusivity on a Daft Punk appearance under the Viacom umbrella. It comes as a greater disappointment that Daft Punk could have performed on Colbert, while, up until Sunday afternoon, all MTV could offer was an appearance and a clip.

So here’s that clip. “Lose Yourself to Dance” is off of Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories.” Watch Daft Punk’s mad presentation skills to Taylor Swift right after that.