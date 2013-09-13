Watch: ‘Daily Show’ guest Billy Crystal tells a great story from his early days

Blood, sweat, tears, chuckles, teeth grinding, nerves, people from Scranton. Billy Crystal tells the story of the “Office” episode that never was on “The Daily Show.”
How excited and cute is Jon Stewart here?
i was at that show in Scranton .. David Clayton Thomas was drunk Off of His Ass and Was Booed off the stage and Billy Came back Out.