Damon Wayans Jr. and Jake Johnson team for ‘Let’s Be Cops’

“Happy Endings” star Damon Wayans Jr. and “New Girl”s” Jake Johnson have signed on to star in the 20th Century Fox comedy “Let”s Be Cops.”

The film follows two slacker pals who impersonate police officers for fun until they are drawn into the real world of criminality when they unknowingly play a prank on a tough mobster. The other major roles have yet to be cast.

“Cops” will be directed by Luke Greenfield (“The Girl Nextdoor”), who also wrote the script with Nick Thomas. Simon Kinberg”s Genre Films will produce along with Greenfield.

Wayans and Johnson were co-star in the original pilot for FOX’s “New Girl,” also starring Zooey Deschanel. Wayans played the roommate named “Coach,” but was replaced by Lamorne Morris when Wayans had to commit to “Happy Endings.”

Wayans also had a small role in the cop comedy “The Other Guys” with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, while Johnson popped up in last year’s police comedy “21 Jump Street.”