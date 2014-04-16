‘Dance Moms” Abby Lee Miller gets a new show

It turns out “Dance Moms” star and reviled bully-teacher Abby Lee Miller will be picking on grown-ups for her next project. Miller is looking to transform dance studios on the brink of disaster in the new series, “Abby”s Studio Rescue,” premiering Tues., June 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Each week, the show follows Abby as she dishes out tough talk/screams at people/generally freaks out while giving dance studios a second chance at survival.
With seven one-hour episodes, “Abby”s Studio Rescue” sends Abby to studios across the country that are in need of a head-to-toe overhaul of their business. A studio owner since 1980, Miller knows running a business can be full of challenges and she is ready to give them the tools they need to take their studios and dancers to the next level. That, or she's just open to belittling a bunch of depressed strangers. Whether it”s fine-tuning choreography, finding the right staff, scheduling classes, tweaking dances, dealing with overbearing moms or even renovating the studio space, “Abby”s Studio Rescue” will help them all raise the bar while destroying their self-esteem.
Are you looking forward to more Abby Lee Miller on your TV?
Abby Lee Miller should have a nationwide restraining rder out against her about “having to stay more the 50 feet away from minor children much like a sex offender has to satay away from children. She is a mean and nasty liar who like to break little girls spirits and whose bosses at Collins entertainment lie for her and make up story line to suit their needs. They also will not allow the moms and kids to get out of their contracts which were reported to be 6 years long. How sad this witch gets another show. I will never be tuning in.
Dance moms is a STUPID SHOW – I can,t believe someone like that gets money to do that type of show – my daughter danced for 14 years at a studio in Edmonton – it was never like that – this was the same studio that Stacey Tookey was from. – – the owner / teacher was wonderful – the other teachers were all great – the parents were not at all like the ones in the show – this was a highly competitive studio – and we supported – encouraged each other – dance moms is a sad poor example of the dance community – people / families are doing without in the USA and you have tv networks paying money for unreal – stupid – crap like this
I have been doing a slow burn since the episode when Abby started taunting Dance Mom Kelly to the point that she pushed the poor woman over the edge. I cannot believe in today’s world that Lifetime TV would support the behavior of Abby Lee Miller, and reward her with anotherTV show. As a viewer in the beginning I thought what a great way to showcase lovely sweet girls and there dedication to dance. I think that Abby Miller should be censored at the very least, and I am sincerely hoping that dance mom Kelly wins her lawsuit against Lifetime TV and Abby Lee Miller. You can plainly witness the way Abbey bullied this mom and treated her children with disdain. In defense of dance mom Kelly, what mother wouldn’t react the way she did when pushed to the limit over her children not meeting Abby Lee Miller’s standards, and her relentless ranting name calling and verbal abuse towards these two children. And yes, let us all remember we are talking about children, all under the age of 13. Shame on you Lifetime TV for promoting such vile disgusting behavior from a woman who clearly abuses children. Is this really the way you want Lifetime TV to be profiled by supporting this woman Abby Lee Miller? I would give that some serious thought….
yes, I am looking for more of Abby,,,,I have walked in her shoes only teching adults…… she is a strong,,, teacher,, the dancers gift her what they want,,, and she makes the reach down deep inside and pull out what she wants,, knowing that they have it to give…..If she is so bad, that mom’s want to bitch,,,, go someplace else,,,, but Abby is a good tough teacher,,,,and does love the kids,, it is just the mothers, that makes life hell for her,,,,, you go Abby,, they all say that it is their kid they are concern with,,, but the ALDC is also your child,,,,,(been there know the feeling) YOU WANT YOUR CHILD TO BE AS GOOD AS ALL THE MOM’S CLAIM THEY WANT THEIRS TO BE…YOU WANT PERFECT, NO SUCH THING,,, BUT THAT DOES NOT STOP ANYONE FROM REACHING FOR IT………..
The Krystle Beck Dance Company will be featured as one of the 7 studios on Abby’s Studio Rescue. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and Then join us on Abby’s Studio Rescue premiering this summer on Lifetime! You won’t want to miss these fantastic Dancers, Crazy Dance Moms and a whole studio Rescue!
how did you get your studio on there? I have a dance studio that is in need of some serious help…Desperately!!!!!!!
Collins ave is the production co. You can keep track of all their castings by going to their website. Hope you will watch The Krystle Beck Dance Co. In this season of Abby’s Studio Rescue on Lifetime You can also follow us on Instagram @krystlebeckdanceco and twitter! You won’t want to miss our journey to a winning team #teamblonde
How can I get our dance studio on Studio Rescue?
Love all of Abby-world. She prepares real dancers for a real dance world. Why is competition a dirty word?
Abbey is nothing without Chloe and Nina …..
There is a big difference from “tough love” and down right mentally abusive and damaging.
Abby lee tried that in London and the show stunk big time. What grown up in their right mind would put up with her crap?