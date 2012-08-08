Daniel Day-Lewis transformed in new promo still for Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln’

Next time you dig a penny out your pocket at the store, you may find Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis suddenly crossing your mind.

In this newly-released photo from Steven Speilberg’s upcoming Oscar hopeful “Lincoln,” the actor looks to be the spitting image of the 16th U.S. president who helped reunite a fractured America — and rocked one of history’s greatest beards.

Take a look here:

Lewis has picked up two best actor Academy Awards (for “My Left Foot” and “There Will be Blood”), and Touchstone Pictures are no doubt hoping he’ll be the one to best this awards season.

Instead of attempting to cover his entire career, the film will wisely focus on just the last act of Lincoln’s life, tracing his momentous presidency through the Civil War and abolition, and ultimately leading to his death at the hands of assassin John Wilkes Booth. Day-Lewis’ Honest Abe will therefore be starting the film with the weight of the world already on his shoulders.

“Our movie is really about a working leader who must make tough decisions and get things done in the face of overwhelming opposition,” Spielberg said in a press release.

Oscar winner Sally Field (“Norma Rae,” “Places in the Heart”) plays First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, while “The Dark Knight Rises'” Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays their eldest son, Robert.

Tommy Lee Jones, David Strathairn and Jackie Earle Haley also star in the highly-anticipated film .

“Lincoln” opens November 9.