Daniel Radcliffe says he won’t be playing Harry Potter again

“Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling is soon returning to Hogwarts for the spinoff film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” but Daniel Radcliffe won’t be coming along for the ride.

The busy Brit played the boy wizard in eight films over the course of ten years, but doesn’t see himself jumping on the broom again for “Beasts,” which takes place some 70 years before the events of the first “Harry Potter” film.

Radcliffe told The Guardian that he “won’t be involved” in the planned film series and doesn’t think co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will return either. “I don’t know if any of us will be” [returning], he explained. “I know nothing about it.”

“Potter” fans should still look forward to the spin-off franchise, however. “I’m sure they’re going to have a great time,” Radcliffe added. “I’m sure a lot of people will be really excited.”

Even without Quidditch practice and preparing to battle Voldemort, Radcliffe has a busy fall ahead of him, and will son be seen in “Horns,” “The F Word” and “Kill Your Darlings.”

