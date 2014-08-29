Daniel Radcliffe sprouts ‘Horns’ in new U.K. trailer, pics and poster

(CBR) Just when we were beginning to wonder whether Horns, the Alexandre Aja adaptation of Joe Hill”s bestselling dark fantasy thriller, would ever see theatrical release, the promotional machine kicked into gear last month with a poster and photos, and a trailer premiere during the Comic-Con International panel headlined by star Daniel Radcliffe.
And now, more than a month later, there”s another burst of promotion (helpfully rounded up by GeekTyrant) with a new U.K. trailer, an official synopsis, posters, and images featuring Radcliffe, his co-stars Juno Temple and Heather Graham, and Aja.
Horns arrives in theaters Oct. 31 in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Horns, a supernatural thriller driven by fantasy, mystery, and romance, follows Ig Perrish (Daniel Radcliffe), the number one suspect for the violent rape and murder of his girlfriend, Merrin (Juno Temple). Hungover from a night of hard drinking, Ig awakens one morning to find horns starting to grow from his own head and soon realizes their power drives people to confess their sins and give in to their most selfish and unspeakable impulses – an effective tool in his quest to discover the true circumstances of his late girlfriend”s tragedy and for exacting revenge on her killer.
This rock and roll infused dark fantasy explores why bad things happen to good people and what the loss of true love can do to a man. The widely acclaimed book was on the New York Times bestseller list for six weeks and has become an international bestseller as well.
