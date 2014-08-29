Daniel Radcliffe sprouts ‘Horns’ in new U.K. trailer, pics and poster

(CBR) Just when we were beginning to wonder whether Horns, the Alexandre Aja adaptation of Joe Hill”s bestselling dark fantasy thriller, would ever see theatrical release, the promotional machine kicked into gear last month with a poster and photos, and a trailer premiere during the Comic-Con International panel headlined by star Daniel Radcliffe.

And now, more than a month later, there”s another burst of promotion (helpfully rounded up by GeekTyrant) with a new U.K. trailer, an official synopsis, posters, and images featuring Radcliffe, his co-stars Juno Temple and Heather Graham, and Aja.

Horns arrives in theaters Oct. 31 in the United States and the United Kingdom.

