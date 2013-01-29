Danny Boyle’s ‘Trance’ with James McAvoy and Rosario Dawson arriving in April

If you’re expecting this Spring to be lacking in prestige fare, Fox Searchlight made an announcement today which may perk your interest. Danny Boyle’s follow up to 2010’s “127 Hours” is heading to theaters. “Trance,” which stars James McAvoy, Vincent Cassel and Rosario Dawson, will debut in limited release on April 5. The thriller is currently scheduled to open in Boyle’s native U.K. on March 27.

Based on the title many Boyle fans (O.K., well, maybe just me) might have hoped the Oscar-winning director would be returning to his “Trainspotting” roots with an exploration of the trance music scene, but instead “Trance” appears to be more of a psychological thriller.

According to a Searchlight release the film’s synopsis reads: “Simon (James McAvoy), a fine art auctioneer, teams up with a criminal gang to steal a Goya painting worth millions of dollars, but after suffering a blow to the head during the heist he awakens to discover he has no memory of where he hid the painting. When physical threats and torture fail to produce answers, the gang”s leader Frank (Vincent Cassel) hires hypnotherapist Elizabeth Lamb (Rosario Dawson) to delve into the darkest recesses of Simon”s psyche. As Elizabeth begins to unravel Simon”s broken subconscious, the line between truth, suggestion, and deceit begin to blur.”

This is Boyle’s sixth film in a row to be released by Searchlight and his eight in a row distributed by Searchlight’s parent company 20th Century Fox.

You can get a taste of “Trance” with the film’s official U.S. poster embedded here.