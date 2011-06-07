‘Daredevil’ reboot gets a screenwriter, settles on ‘Born Again’ storyline

Has 20th Century Fox finally turned a corner in terms of the way they’re handling their various superhero properties?
Anyone who sat through “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “X-Men: First Class” would have to ask that question, because they are such radically different ways of handling the same basic material that it doesn’t seem possible that the same people are behind both films.
David Slade, one of the directors who came close to directing “The Wolverine” before Darren Aronofsky got the job, obviously made a strong impression on the upper brass at Fox, because they ended up hiring him for “Daredevil” instead.Â While some might view that project as tainted goods, Slade seemed genuinely excited by the opportunity, and he’s been playing his cards pretty close to his vest over the last couple of months.
Tonight, thanks to the news breaking about the hiring of Brad Caleb Kane to write the film, we also have our first look at what it is that Slade has in mind for the reboot, and it looks like he’s going straight for the best-known story from the run of the best writer who’s ever worked on the character.
“Born Again” was probably the darkest moment in Frank Miller’s run on the title, and I mean that in the best possible way.Â Miller realized that the appeal of Daredevil was tied, at least in part, to how much misery got heaped on the character.Â Matt Murdock made a fantastic punching bag in Miller’s hands, and the most fiendish thing Miller ever did involved Karen Page, the secretary to Foggy Nelson and Matt Murdock who was also one of the most important people in Matt’s life.Â When she set out to become an actress, Miller started piling on the pain, leaving her addicted to drugs and starring in porno by the time he was finished.Â The Kingpin found her in this sorry state, and he used her weakness to get out of her the one thing she had left to sell:Â Daredevil’s secret identity.Â What he does with it is truly crazy, and it’s one of the great Marvel stories of all time.
I read a Richard Pryor biopic that Kane wrote, and he’s been working on “Fringe” more recently.Â I hope that Kane and Slade, working together, can find the right tone for “Daredevil.”Â I like the Affleck movie, and at the time it was released, I felt like it was an important step for Marvel overall.Â The genre’s growing up more and more each year, and what worked in 2003 feels like a step along the way now, and there’s major room for improvement.Â This is strong material they’re using as a source, and it could make for a great “Daredevil” film.
Here’s the thing, thoughâ€¦ just because “X-Men: First Class” works as well as it does, we shouldn’t break out the champagne just yet.Â I’ve talked to people who worked on the film, as well as people who worked on “The Last Stand” and “Wolverine,” and honestly, the process on all three films was roughly the same.Â There’s a lot of luck involved in the way “First Class” came out, and it was just a matter of degrees between the last two films in the series and this new one.Â I wouldn’t say that anyone “learned” much of anything from this new film.Â It all comes down to filmmakers busting ass to try and make a great film, and even on the movies I didn’t like at Fox, I’m sure there were filmmakers busting ass to try and make a great film.Â That’s certainly the attitude Slade seems to have, and now, we know he’s working with a great spine for the film.
Right now, there’s no date on “Daredevil” and no one’s been signed to play the part, but we’ll keep you posted as things develop.
“Luck”? Stardust, Kick-Ass and Layer Cake are all better than they any real right to be. I see it as Vaughn’s M.O. to exceed my expectations and deliver something that is better in reality than it is on paper.
Drew: But he has to have learned to trust his sensibilities by now. Even Layer Cake, his debut, is such an (for lack of a better word) *assured* film. Have you talked to Vaughn about this?
DD could be good. They need some real good Hong Kong action directors, the clumsy jumping around was what killed the Affleck film for me. What I liked best about that one was the crazy Bullseye. I think DD would be helped a lot if they make it really stylised, like Sin City or 300. More of an altered reality would help that acrobatic flying from the rooftops look more convincing.
I think it should go the opposite direction. The first DD was a very flawed movie (but no where near as bad as its reputation suggests), but the hyper stylized, physics defying fights just killed it. I know it’s an overused term, but I think DD needs a more gritty reality to the brawls. Less wire work, less CG, and a lot more Tony Jaa/Jackie Chan-style stunt work insanity.
Fox’s “turning a corner” might extend to “Planet of the Apes” as well. What did you think of the new trailer for “Rise of the POTA” (from the producers of the new “Daredevil” flick, Peter Chernin and Dylan Clark)?
What hurt the first DD flick was the woefully miscast Elektra and making her almost a co-headliner because Garner was hot off of Alias. Imagine if the first Batman movie was Batman Begins and while we’re meeting this new character, suddenly Ashton Kutcher shows up as Robin and we’ve got to deal with him as well.
The Director’s Cut of DD fixes things somewhat by adding in enough story to water down the percentage of Elektra overall. Better casting would’ve helped – imagine someone like a Monica Bellucci in the role………I’m sorry, I went to my Happy Place for a moment there – but having her in the sequel would’ve been better for everyone.
The first Daredevil was horrifically awful. I dare anyone to try and sit thru it 8 yrs later. Pun intended.
I would love to see Slade pull this off. I really like what he did with Hard Candy and 30 Days of Night is one of those films that just barely misses working for me. He has talent and I don’t want to see it wasted on more things like Twilight.
I think the reason First Class was so good was that it had all the Magneto material to work with from the stand-alone film that never happened. The Magneto stuff was really the best parts of the film. Without that, who knows how first class would have gone. I think Daredevil stories could be told a number of ways, but I’d prefer them Dark Knight style. That goes too for the good Punisher movie that is waiting to be made and has never been made.
Try this again…. The funny thing about Daredevil is that IMO, it is the best suited for the “grounded in reality” treatment that Nolan and co. is doing with Batman. The first involved too much, (villians, love interest, etc.)
Following “Born Again” storyline would be great.
Make it feel like “The Wire”. Give it realism and I bet it works.
Just take a look at “Blind Fury”. Campy as hell, but I was more interest in what Rutger Hauer could do as a blindman than I was with DD.
Hell, RH would make an awesome “Stick”.
I’m not quite sure how they can jump into Born Again if it’s also a “reboot”, considering there’s a lot of proloque to get to the point where Born Again starts. Along with an origin story too? I’m guessing more along the lines of quasi-kinda-but-not-really-sequel like “Incredible Hulk” was to “Hulk”. Which I’m totally cool with.