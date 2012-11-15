Justin Bieber and ‘Dark Knight Rises’ dominate People Choice Award nominations

The People Choice Award nominations were announced for the 2013 show, and it’s no surprise that the people love Justin Bieber, Channing Tatum, “The Hunger Games,” superheroes and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Bieber received five music nods, including Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Pop Artist, Favorite Album, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Music Fan Following.

Levine was issued a combined six mentions in both music and television categories, for his work with Maroon 5 and on “The Voice.”

Channing Tatum picked up four nods, including both Favorite Comedic Actor and Favorite Dramatic Actor, while Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence each earned three identical nominations (Favorite Movie Actress, Favorite Face of Heroism and Favorite On-Screen Chemistry).

Many of the movie categories revealed the people’s love of costumed heroes, with “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Avengers” and “The Amazing Spider-Man” competing against multiple nominees “The Hunger Games,” “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “21 Jump Street.”

The Favorite Band category seems to be leftover from a decade ago, with nominees including Green Day, No Doubt, Train, Maroon 5 and Linkin Park.

The nominees were announced this morning at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, where country singer Jason Aldean, Anthony Anderson (“Guys with Kids”), Sophia Bush (“Partners”), Jason O”Mara “Vegas”), Monica Potter (“Parenthood”) and Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”) unveiled the major nominees, along with host Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Executive Producer Mark Burnett.

Over 93 million votes to determine nominees and choose new categories. The new Fan Following categories give recognition to obsessive fans like “Twihards,” “Gleeks,” “Rum Runners” and “Katycats.”

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2013 Nominees:

Favorite Movie:

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Avengers”

“The Dark Knight Rises”

“The Hunger Games”

“Snow White and the Huntsman”

Favorite Movie Actor:

Channing Tatum

Johnny Depp

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Robert Downey, Jr.

Will Smith

Favorite Movie Actress:

Anne Hathaway

Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence

Mila Kunis

Scarlett Johansson

Favorite Movie Icon:

Emma Thompson

Maggie Smith

Meryl Streep

Michelle Pfeiffer

Susan Sarandon

Favorite Action Movie:

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Avengers”

“The Dark Knight Rises”

“The Hunger Games”

“Men in Black 3”

Favorite Action Movie Star:

Chris Evans

Chris Hemsworth

Christian Bale

Robert Downey, Jr.

Will Smith

Favorite Face of Heroism:

Anne Hathaway, “The Dark Knight Rises”

Emma Stone, “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games”

Kristen Stewart, “Snow White and the Huntsman”

Scarlett Johansson, “The Avengers”

Favorite Comedic Movie:

“21 Jump Street”

“Dark Shadows”

“Pitch Perfect”

“Ted”

“What to Expect When You’re Expecting”

Favorite Comedic Actor:

Adam Sandler

Ben Stiller

Channing Tatum

Will Ferrell

Zach Galifianakis

Favorite Comedic Actress:

Cameron Diaz

Emily Blunt

Jennifer Aniston

Mila Kunis

Reese Witherspoon

Favorite Dramatic Movie:

“Argo”

“The Lucky One”

“Magic Mike”

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

“The Vow”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor:

Bradley Cooper

Channing Tatum

Jake Gyllenhaal

Liam Neeson

Zac Efron

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress:

Charlize Theron

Emma Watson

Keira Knightley

Meryl Streep

Rachel McAdams

Favorite Movie Franchise:

“The Avengers”

“The Dark Knight”

“The Hunger Games”

“Madagascar”

“Spider-Man”



Favorite Movie Superhero:

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man

Chris Evans as Captain America

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Christian Bale as Batman

Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man

Favorite On-Screen Chemistry:

Emma Stone / Andrew Garfield, “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Jennifer Lawrence / Josh Hutcherson / Liam Hemsworth, “The Hunger Games”

Kristen Stewart / Chris Hemsworth, “Snow White and the Huntsman”

Rachel McAdams / Channing Tatum, “The Vow”

Scarlett Johansson / Jeremy Renner, “The Avengers”

Favorite Movie Fan Following:

Potterheads, “Harry Potter”

Ringers, “The Lord of the Rings”

Rum Runners, “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Tributes, “The Hunger Games”

Twihards, “Twilight”



SEE THE NOMINEES IN THE TV CATEGORIES ON THE NEXT PAGE



Favorite Network TV Comedy:

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“How I Met Your Mother”

“Modern Family”

“New Girl”

Favorite Network TV Drama:

“Gossip Girl”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“Grimm”

“Once Upon a Time”

“Revenge”

Favorite Cable TV Comedy:

“Awkward”

“Hot in Cleveland”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

“Melissa & Joey”

“Psych”

Favorite Cable TV Drama:

“Burn Notice”

“Leverage”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“The Walking Dead”

“White Collar”

Favorite Premium Cable TV Show:

“Dexter”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“Spartacus”

“True Blood”

Favorite TV Crime Drama:

“Bones”

“Castle”

“Criminal Minds”

“CSI”

“NCIS”



Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show:

“Doctor Who”

“Once Upon a Time”

“Supernatural”

“The Vampire Diaries”

“The Walking Dead”



Favorite Comedic TV Actor:

Chris Colfer

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jim Parsons

Neil Patrick Harris

Ty Burrell

Favorite Comedic TV Actress:

Jane Lynch

Kaley Cuoco

Lea Michele

Sofia Vergara

Zooey Deschanel

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor:

Ian Somerhalder

Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles

Nathan Fillion

Paul Wesley

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress:

Ellen Pompeo

Emily Deschanel

Ginnifer Goodwin

Nina Dobrev

Stana Katic

Favorite Daytime TV Host:

George Stephanopoulos, Josh Elliott, Lara Spencer, Robin Roberts, Sam Champion, “Good Morning America”

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan, “Live with Kelly & Michael”

Ellen DeGeneres, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Natalie Morales, “The Today Show”

Barbara Walters, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd, Whoopi Goldberg, “The View”

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host:

Chelsea Handler

Conan O’Brien

David Letterman

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel



Favorite New Talk Show Host:

Jeff Probst

Katie Couric

Michael Strahan

Ricki Lake

Steve Harvey

Favorite Competition TV Show:

“American Idol”

“America’s Got Talent”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“The Voice”

“The X Factor”



Favorite Celebrity Judge:

Adam Levine

Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera

Demi Lovato

Jennifer Lopez

Favorite TV Fan Following:

Gleeks, “Glee”

Little Liars, “Pretty Little Liars”

Oncers, “Once Upon A Time”

SPNFamily, “Supernatural”

TVDFamily, “The Vampire Diaries”

Favorite New TV Comedy:

“Ben & Kate”

“Go On”

“Guys with Kids”

“The Mindy Project”

“The Neighbors”

“The New Normal”

“Partners”

Favorite New TV Drama:

“666 Park Avenue”

“Arrow”

“Beauty & The Beast”

“Chicago Fire”

“Elementary”

“Emily Owens, M.D.”

“Last Resort”

“The Mob Doctor”

“Nashville”

“Revolution”

“Vegas”

SEE THE NOMINEES IN THE MUSIC CATEGORIES ON THE NEXT PAGE



Favorite Male Artist:

Blake Shelton

Chris Brown

Jason Mraz

Justin Bieber

Usher

Favorite Female Artist:

Adele

Carrie Underwood

Katy Perry

P!nk

Taylor Swift



Favorite Pop Artist:

Adele

Demi Lovato

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

P!nk

Favorite Hip Hop Artist:

Drake

Flo Rida

Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj

Pitbull

Favorite R&B Artist:

Alicia Keys

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Rihanna

Usher

Favorite Band:

Green Day

Linkin Park

Maroon 5

No Doubt

Train

Favorite Country Artist:

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Taylor Swift

Tim McGraw

Favorite Breakout Artist:

Carly Rae Jepsen

Fun.

Gotye

One Direction

The Wanted

Favorite Song:

“Call Me Maybe,” Carly Rae Jepsen

“One More Night,” Maroon 5

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift

“We Are Young,” Fun. ft. Janelle Monae “What Makes You Beautiful,” One Direction

Favorite Album:

Believe, Justin Bieber

Blown Away, Carrie Underwood

Overexposed, Maroon 5

Some Nights, Fun.

Up All Night, One Direction

Favorite Music Video:

Boyfriend, Justin Bieber

Call Me Maybe, Carly Rae Jepsen

Gangnam Style, Psy

Part of Me, Katy Perry

Payphone, Maroon 5

Favorite Music Fan Following:

Beliebers, Justin Bieber

Directioners, One Direction

KatyCats, Katy Perry

Lovatics, Demi Lovato

Selenators, Selena Gomez