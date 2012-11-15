Justin Bieber and ‘Dark Knight Rises’ dominate People Choice Award nominations

The People Choice Award nominations were announced for the 2013 show, and it’s no surprise that the people love Justin Bieber, Channing Tatum, “The Hunger Games,” superheroes and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Bieber received five music nods, including Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Pop Artist, Favorite Album, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Music Fan Following.
Levine was issued a combined six mentions in both music and television categories, for his work with Maroon 5 and on “The Voice.”
Channing Tatum picked up four nods, including both Favorite Comedic Actor and Favorite Dramatic Actor, while Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence each earned three identical nominations (Favorite Movie Actress, Favorite Face of Heroism and Favorite On-Screen Chemistry).
Many of the movie categories revealed the people’s love of costumed heroes, with “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Avengers” and “The Amazing Spider-Man” competing against multiple nominees “The Hunger Games,” “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “21 Jump Street.”
The Favorite Band category seems to be leftover from a decade ago, with nominees including Green Day, No Doubt, Train, Maroon 5 and Linkin Park.
The nominees were announced this morning at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, where country singer Jason Aldean, Anthony Anderson (“Guys with Kids”), Sophia Bush (“Partners”), Jason O”Mara “Vegas”), Monica Potter (“Parenthood”) and Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”) unveiled the major nominees, along with host Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Executive Producer Mark Burnett.
Over 93 million votes to determine nominees and choose new categories. The new Fan Following categories give recognition to obsessive fans like “Twihards,” “Gleeks,” “Rum Runners” and “Katycats.”
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2013 Nominees:
Favorite Movie:
“The Amazing Spider-Man”
“The Avengers”
“The Dark Knight Rises”
“The Hunger Games”
“Snow White and the Huntsman”
Favorite Movie Actor:
Channing Tatum
Johnny Depp
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Robert Downey, Jr.
Will Smith
Favorite Movie Actress:
Anne Hathaway
Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence
Mila Kunis
Scarlett Johansson
Favorite Movie Icon:
Emma Thompson
Maggie Smith
Meryl Streep
Michelle Pfeiffer
Susan Sarandon
Favorite Action Movie:
“The Amazing Spider-Man”
“The Avengers”
“The Dark Knight Rises”
“The Hunger Games”
“Men in Black 3”
Favorite Action Movie Star:
Chris Evans
Chris Hemsworth
Christian Bale
Robert Downey, Jr.
Will Smith
Favorite Face of Heroism:
Anne Hathaway, “The Dark Knight Rises”
Emma Stone, “The Amazing Spider-Man”
Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games”
Kristen Stewart, “Snow White and the Huntsman”
Scarlett Johansson, “The Avengers”
Favorite Comedic Movie:
“21 Jump Street”
“Dark Shadows”
“Pitch Perfect”
“Ted”
“What to Expect When You’re Expecting”
Favorite Comedic Actor:
Adam Sandler
Ben Stiller
Channing Tatum
Will Ferrell
Zach Galifianakis
Favorite Comedic Actress:
Cameron Diaz
Emily Blunt
Jennifer Aniston
Mila Kunis
Reese Witherspoon
Favorite Dramatic Movie:
“Argo”
“The Lucky One”
“Magic Mike”
“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
“The Vow”
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor:
Bradley Cooper
Channing Tatum
Jake Gyllenhaal
Liam Neeson
Zac Efron
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress:
Charlize Theron
Emma Watson
Keira Knightley
Meryl Streep
Rachel McAdams
Favorite Movie Franchise:
“The Avengers”
“The Dark Knight”
“The Hunger Games”
“Madagascar”
“Spider-Man”
Favorite Movie Superhero:
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Chris Evans as Captain America
Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Christian Bale as Batman
Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man
Favorite On-Screen Chemistry:
Emma Stone / Andrew Garfield, “The Amazing Spider-Man”
Jennifer Lawrence / Josh Hutcherson / Liam Hemsworth, “The Hunger Games”
Kristen Stewart / Chris Hemsworth, “Snow White and the Huntsman”
Rachel McAdams / Channing Tatum, “The Vow”
Scarlett Johansson / Jeremy Renner, “The Avengers”
Favorite Movie Fan Following:
Potterheads, “Harry Potter”
Ringers, “The Lord of the Rings”
Rum Runners, “Pirates of the Caribbean”
Tributes, “The Hunger Games”
Twihards, “Twilight”
Favorite Network TV Comedy:
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Glee”
“How I Met Your Mother”
“Modern Family”
“New Girl”
Favorite Network TV Drama:
“Gossip Girl”
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“Grimm”
“Once Upon a Time”
“Revenge”
Favorite Cable TV Comedy:
“Awkward”
“Hot in Cleveland”
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
“Melissa & Joey”
“Psych”
Favorite Cable TV Drama:
“Burn Notice”
“Leverage”
“Pretty Little Liars”
“The Walking Dead”
“White Collar”
Favorite Premium Cable TV Show:
“Dexter”
“Game of Thrones”
“Homeland”
“Spartacus”
“True Blood”
Favorite TV Crime Drama:
“Bones”
“Castle”
“Criminal Minds”
“CSI”
“NCIS”
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show:
“Doctor Who”
“Once Upon a Time”
“Supernatural”
“The Vampire Diaries”
“The Walking Dead”
Favorite Comedic TV Actor:
Chris Colfer
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jim Parsons
Neil Patrick Harris
Ty Burrell
Favorite Comedic TV Actress:
Jane Lynch
Kaley Cuoco
Lea Michele
Sofia Vergara
Zooey Deschanel
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor:
Ian Somerhalder
Jared Padalecki
Jensen Ackles
Nathan Fillion
Paul Wesley
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress:
Ellen Pompeo
Emily Deschanel
Ginnifer Goodwin
Nina Dobrev
Stana Katic
Favorite Daytime TV Host:
George Stephanopoulos, Josh Elliott, Lara Spencer, Robin Roberts, Sam Champion, “Good Morning America”
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan, “Live with Kelly & Michael”
Ellen DeGeneres, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Natalie Morales, “The Today Show”
Barbara Walters, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd, Whoopi Goldberg, “The View”
Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host:
Chelsea Handler
Conan O’Brien
David Letterman
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Favorite New Talk Show Host:
Jeff Probst
Katie Couric
Michael Strahan
Ricki Lake
Steve Harvey
Favorite Competition TV Show:
“American Idol”
“America’s Got Talent”
“Dancing with the Stars”
“The Voice”
“The X Factor”
Favorite Celebrity Judge:
Adam Levine
Britney Spears
Christina Aguilera
Demi Lovato
Jennifer Lopez
Favorite TV Fan Following:
Gleeks, “Glee”
Little Liars, “Pretty Little Liars”
Oncers, “Once Upon A Time”
SPNFamily, “Supernatural”
TVDFamily, “The Vampire Diaries”
Favorite New TV Comedy:
“Ben & Kate”
“Go On”
“Guys with Kids”
“The Mindy Project”
“The Neighbors”
“The New Normal”
“Partners”
Favorite New TV Drama:
“666 Park Avenue”
“Arrow”
“Beauty & The Beast”
“Chicago Fire”
“Elementary”
“Emily Owens, M.D.”
“Last Resort”
“The Mob Doctor”
“Nashville”
“Revolution”
“Vegas”
Favorite Male Artist:
Blake Shelton
Chris Brown
Jason Mraz
Justin Bieber
Usher
Favorite Female Artist:
Adele
Carrie Underwood
Katy Perry
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Artist:
Adele
Demi Lovato
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
P!nk
Favorite Hip Hop Artist:
Drake
Flo Rida
Jay-Z
Nicki Minaj
Pitbull
Favorite R&B Artist:
Alicia Keys
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Rihanna
Usher
Favorite Band:
Green Day
Linkin Park
Maroon 5
No Doubt
Train
Favorite Country Artist:
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Taylor Swift
Tim McGraw
Favorite Breakout Artist:
Carly Rae Jepsen
Fun.
Gotye
One Direction
The Wanted
Favorite Song:
“Call Me Maybe,” Carly Rae Jepsen
“One More Night,” Maroon 5
“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift
“We Are Young,” Fun. ft. Janelle Monae “What Makes You Beautiful,” One Direction
Favorite Album:
Believe, Justin Bieber
Blown Away, Carrie Underwood
Overexposed, Maroon 5
Some Nights, Fun.
Up All Night, One Direction
Favorite Music Video:
Boyfriend, Justin Bieber
Call Me Maybe, Carly Rae Jepsen
Gangnam Style, Psy
Part of Me, Katy Perry
Payphone, Maroon 5
Favorite Music Fan Following:
Beliebers, Justin Bieber
Directioners, One Direction
KatyCats, Katy Perry
Lovatics, Demi Lovato
Selenators, Selena Gomez
