Dave Matthews Band starts its own Caravan music festival series

Dave Matthews Band will host four Dave Matthews Band Caravans this year. The first of the four three-day, multi-artist festivals will take place June 24-26 at Bader Field in Atlantic City.

The line-up for the first Caravan includes David Gray, Ray LaMontagne, The Flaming Lips, O.A.R., Damian Marley, Bassnectar, Dr. Dog, Amos Lee, Thievery Corporation, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Warren Haynes Band, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, Guster, Lotus, Rebelution, Fitz and the Tantrums, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Lisa Hannigan, Punch Brothers, From Good Homes, Delta Spirit, Big Gigantic, Alberta Cross, Mariachi El Bronx, TR3, Vusi Mahlasela, The Budos Band and Bobby Long.

Dave Matthews Band will perform a full set each night. Additionally, Matthews will play an acoustic set with DMB guitarist Tim Reynolds. Three-day passes for the Atlantic City festival will be $195 each. Single-day tickets are not available.

The next three festivals will be announced shortly. These will be DMB”s only appearances in 2011. For more information, go to http://www.dmbcaravan.com.