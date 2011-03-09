Dave Matthews Band starts its own Caravan music festival series

03.09.11 7 years ago

Dave Matthews Band will host four Dave Matthews Band Caravans this year. The first of the four three-day, multi-artist festivals will take place June 24-26 at Bader Field in Atlantic City.

The line-up for the first Caravan includes David Gray, Ray LaMontagne, The Flaming Lips, O.A.R., Damian Marley, Bassnectar, Dr. Dog, Amos Lee, Thievery Corporation, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Warren Haynes Band, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, Guster, Lotus, Rebelution, Fitz and the Tantrums, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Lisa Hannigan, Punch Brothers, From Good Homes, Delta Spirit, Big Gigantic, Alberta Cross, Mariachi El Bronx, TR3, Vusi Mahlasela, The Budos Band and Bobby Long.

Dave Matthews Band will perform a full set each night. Additionally, Matthews will play an acoustic set with DMB guitarist Tim Reynolds. Three-day passes  for the Atlantic City festival will be $195 each. Single-day tickets are not available.

The next three festivals will be announced shortly. These will be DMB”s only appearances in 2011.  For more information, go to http://www.dmbcaravan.com.

 

Around The Web

TAGSAmos LeeDAVE MATTHEWS BANDdave matthews band caravanDavid Grayfitz and the tantrumsFlaming LipsMichael FrantiOARray lamontagne

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP