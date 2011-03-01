Interview: Dave Stewart talks Stevie Nicks’ new album ‘In Your Dreams’

Stevie Nicks will release, “In Your Dreams,”  her first solo album in 10 years on May 3. Nicks recorded “In Your Dreams” in her Los Angeles home with co-producers Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard.

Stewart, best known as half of Eurythmics, says recording with Nicks was an absolute joy. “We co-wrote right or nine songs together,” he tells Hitfix, seven of which ultimately ended up on the album. “After the second or third song, she said I”ve never sat together and written with someone in my life. It”s an amazing album.”

Nicks, who inspired a generation of singers, is the last artist who will be chasing trends, Stewart says. “It”s not like trying to answer or compete with any pop market.”

Stewart says he learned much about Nicks and her craft.  “I learned how incredibly focused she is and how unbelievably committed she is to her art form and includes the words, research, her obsession with poets like Edgar Allan Poe and all the details.”

Nicks is prepping for a North American tour with co-headliner Rod Stewart. The Heart & Soul Tour kicks off March 20 at the Bank Atlantic Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

 

